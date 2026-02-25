Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List Declared; Gauhati Medical College Top Choice

Summary Candidates can check the merit list on the official website — dme.assam.gov.in A total of 190 candidates have qualified in the stray vacancy round for state quota seats

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the Assam NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round merit list for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes under the state quota. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website — dme.assam.gov.in.

A total of 190 candidates have qualified in the stray vacancy round for state quota seats.

According to the published merit list:

21 candidates were shortlisted under the Scheduled Tribes (Plains) category

8 candidates under the Scheduled Tribes (Hills) category

41 candidates were selected under the State Health Quota (SHQ)

No candidates were shortlisted under the PwD category

As per the provisional selection list, MD Community Medicine emerged as the most preferred subject among candidates in this round. Meanwhile, Gauhati Medical College was the most sought-after institution in the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2025.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the allotment details and complete all necessary documentation within the stipulated timeline to secure their seats.

Additionally, as per the Assam PG Medical Admission Rules 2021, all admitted candidates — including those under the State Health Services quota — are required to sign a registered agreement on Rs 100 stamp paper within two weeks of admission.

