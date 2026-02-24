IIT Kharagpur Launches DRDO Industry-Academia Centre to Boost Defence R&D

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has established a DRDO Industry Academia–Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) on its campus. The initiative aims to foster advanced technological development in the strategic sector and enhance India’s self-reliance in defence capabilities.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has established a DRDO Industry Academia–Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) on its campus to strengthen indigenous defence research and innovation. The initiative aims to foster advanced technological development in the strategic sector and enhance India’s self-reliance in defence capabilities.

The centre was inaugurated by Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The event was attended by IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and other senior officials, according to an official statement issued by the institute.

The newly established DIA-CoE aims to bring together leading academic institutions, industries and start-ups on a common platform to develop advanced and futuristic technologies for defence applications. By facilitating collaboration among researchers, industry stakeholders and innovators, the centre is expected to accelerate translational research and transform laboratory findings into practical, deployable solutions.

Officials stated that the centre will serve as a collaborative ecosystem to promote innovation and contribute significantly to India’s technological self-reliance in critical defence domains. The focus will be on advancing research that directly addresses emerging strategic and security challenges.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the institute organised a one-day seminar titled ‘Advancements in Technologies for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles and Future Trends’. The seminar brought together researchers, scientists and industry experts to deliberate on emerging technologies in the field.

Discussions during the event covered key areas such as autonomous underwater systems, advanced sensor technologies and future research directions in unmanned underwater vehicles. The deliberations underscored the growing importance of cutting-edge marine defence technologies and the need for sustained collaboration between academia and defence research bodies.

With the establishment of the DRDO Industry Academia–Centre of Excellence, IIT Kharagpur is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s defence innovation ecosystem and advancing home-grown technological solutions for national security.