St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up to Host India’s Biggest Commerce and Management Fest 'X-Inovaè ’26'

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
16:54 PM

SXU Kolkata

The Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is set to host X-Inovaè ’26 on March 6 and 7, 2026, positioning it as India’s biggest commerce and management fest. Organised under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj and mentored by Professors-in-Charge Dr. Mili Kar and Dr. Sumantra Bhattacharya, the two-day national-level fest aims to bring together premier institutions from across the country for an immersive leadership and business experience.

With a bold national vision and expanding participation, X-Inovaè ’26 is designed as more than a competitive platform. It seeks to create a dynamic environment where strategy intersects with innovation and ambition meets opportunity. Each event simulates high-pressure corporate ecosystems, challenging participants to demonstrate analytical precision, financial acumen, strategic foresight, persuasive communication, creative execution, and adaptability.

Theme: “Interregnum – The Throne Awaits”

This year’s theme, “Interregnum: The Throne Awaits,” symbolises a defining transition phase where leadership is earned through merit rather than inherited. The concept reflects ambition sharpened by uncertainty and authority defined by capability. Through this narrative, the fest becomes a proving ground for emerging leaders to rise through resilience, strategic mastery, and performance under pressure.

Six Competitive Arenas

X-Inovaè ’26 features six major events, each designed to test a distinct dimension of commerce and management excellence:

IMPERIUM – The Best Manager Event

Headed by Harsh Budhia, Jayash Mall, Khushi Agarwal, and Priya Lakhotia, Imperium evaluates executive capability through evolving managerial scenarios. Participants will be assessed on ethical reasoning, decision-making, leadership presence, and composure in complex business environments.

SPARTA – The Strategic Escape Event

Led by Anant Dugar, Aniket Jaju, Lucky Parasramka, and Surabhi Kumari, Sparta places participants in volatile, high-intensity simulations requiring logical precision, collaboration, adaptability, and crisis management within time-bound constraints.

ATHENS – Public Relations and Marketing Event

Headed by Mehak Kedia, Nirmal Agarwal, Samira Khan, and Suhana Agarwal, Athens focuses on brand influence and communication strategy. Participants will craft persuasive narratives, respond to shifting market dynamics, and build trust-driven brand authority.

LYDIA – Finance Event

Under the leadership of Muskan Sarawgi, Nikunj Ganeriwal, Vidushi Gupta, and Yasashvi Agrawal, Lydia tests financial analysis, risk assessment, capital allocation, and investment strategy in competitive financial scenarios inspired by the legacy of commerce.

MACEDON – Sports Management Event

Headed by Harshit Jaiswal, Naman Kedia, Pratishta Tiwari, and Soham Chatterjee, Macedon mirrors the fast-paced world of sports administration. It evaluates negotiation skills, tactical planning, resource management, teamwork, and execution under pressure.

FLORENCE – Creative Media Event

Led by Ambika Rao, Naman Patwari, Palak Maheswari Karwa, Rithika Y. Agrawal, and Tanisha Prasad, Florence challenges participants to combine storytelling, innovation, and visual communication to produce impactful and strategically crafted media content.

With participation anticipated from leading colleges across India, X-Inovaè ’26 continues to strengthen its national footprint as a premier undergraduate management fest. The event serves as a convergence of intellect, ambition, and opportunity—encouraging students not just to prepare for the corporate world, but to shape it.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
16:55 PM
St Xavier’s University
