AIIMS NORCET 10 Registration Begins - Eligibility, Vacancy and Important Dates

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has commenced the online registration process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10. The recruitment drive aims to fill Nursing Officer posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Vacancy Details

The NORCET recruitment examination will be conducted to fill a total of 2,551 vacancies across various AIIMS campuses and participating institutions. The highest number of vacancies — 383 posts — has been announced for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research Karaikal.

This is followed by 282 posts at AIIMS New Delhi. More than 200 vacancies have also been notified at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Kalyani and All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur, among other participating institutions.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold one of the prescribed qualifications to be eligible for the examination. These include BSc (Hons) Nursing, BSc Nursing from an institute or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) or a state nursing council, or Post-Basic BSc Nursing from a recognised institution.

Alternatively, candidates possessing a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) from an INC or state-recognised institute are also eligible, provided they have at least two years of experience in a hospital with a minimum capacity of 50 beds.

In addition, candidates must be registered as a nurse and midwife with the State Nursing Council or the INC. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 30 years as on the closing date of application, with age relaxation applicable as per government rules.

Application Fee and Important Dates

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹3,000. Those from SC, ST and EWS categories must pay ₹2,400. Persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from payment of the registration fee.

The AIIMS NORCET 10 online application process will remain open until March 16, up to 5 PM. The application status will be available on March 24. A correction window will be provided from March 25 to March 27 until 5 PM for candidates to rectify errors in their forms.

The exam city intimation slip will be released on April 4, followed by the admit card on April 8. As per the official notification for AIIMS NORCET 2026, the Stage 1 preliminary examination will be conducted on April 11, while the Stage 2 Mains computer-based test (CBT) for shortlisted candidates is scheduled for April 30.

