NTA

NTA to Close Reopened CUET UG 2026 Registration Window Tomorrow; Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
16:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) can apply via the official portal — cuet.nta.nic.in
The registration link will be deactivated at 11:50 PM on the closing day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the reopened registration window for CUET UG 2026 on February 26, 2026. Candidates seeking admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) can apply via the official portal — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The registration link will be deactivated at 11:50 PM on the closing day. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the CUET UG 2026 Registration link on the homepage
  3. Register by creating a new account
  4. Log in using the registered credentials
  5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee
  6. Submit the application
  7. Download and keep the confirmation page for future reference

CUET UG 2026: Exam Details

  • CUET UG 2026 Exam Dates: May 11 to 31, 2026
  • Number of Subjects: 37

Candidates are advised to ensure accurate submission of details and fee payment before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity for the 2026 CUET UG session.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2026
16:01 PM
NTA CUET CUET UG 2026
Similar stories
AIIMS NORCET 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Registration Begins - Eligibility, Vacancy and Important Dates

IIM

IIM Lucknow Concludes Final Placements 2026; 580+ Offers for PGP & PGP-ABM Students

NEET PG 2025

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List Declared; Gauhati Medical College Top Choic. . .

NEET PG

Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List Released; 396 Shortlisted For MD, MS

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS NORCET 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Registration Begins - Eligibility, Vacancy and Important Dates

IIM

IIM Lucknow Concludes Final Placements 2026; 580+ Offers for PGP & PGP-ABM Students

NEET PG 2025

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List Declared; Gauhati Medical College Top Choic. . .

NEET PG

Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List Released; 396 Shortlisted For MD, MS

ICSI

ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Results Out; Toppers List Released

National Institute of Design

NID DAT Mains Hall Ticket 2026 Out at admissions.nid.edu; Get Direct Link to Download. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality