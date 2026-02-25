NTA to Close Reopened CUET UG 2026 Registration Window Tomorrow; Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates seeking admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) can apply via the official portal — cuet.nta.nic.in The registration link will be deactivated at 11:50 PM on the closing day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the reopened registration window for CUET UG 2026 on February 26, 2026. Candidates seeking admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) can apply via the official portal — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The registration link will be deactivated at 11:50 PM on the closing day. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET UG 2026 Registration link on the homepage Register by creating a new account Log in using the registered credentials Fill out the application form and pay the application fee Submit the application Download and keep the confirmation page for future reference

CUET UG 2026: Exam Details

CUET UG 2026 Exam Dates: May 11 to 31, 2026

Number of Subjects: 37

Candidates are advised to ensure accurate submission of details and fee payment before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity for the 2026 CUET UG session.