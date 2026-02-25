NTA
NTA to Close Reopened CUET UG 2026 Registration Window Tomorrow; Direct Link Here
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
16:01 PM
File Image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the reopened registration window for CUET UG 2026 on February 26, 2026. Candidates seeking admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) can apply via the official portal — cuet.nta.nic.in.
The registration link will be deactivated at 11:50 PM on the closing day. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline.
CUET UG Registration 2026: Steps to Apply
CUET UG 2026: Exam Details
Candidates are advised to ensure accurate submission of details and fee payment before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity for the 2026 CUET UG session.