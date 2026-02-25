IIM Lucknow Concludes Final Placements 2026; 580+ Offers for PGP & PGP-ABM Students

Summary This year, over 580 job offers were made to 559 students, reflecting strong demand across multiple sectors including Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Retail, and E-Commerce The 2026 placement session also saw participation from several first-time recruiters, reflecting expanding industry interest in IIM Lucknow talent

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has successfully concluded its final placement season for 2026, covering the 40th batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 21st batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).

This year, over 580 job offers were made to 559 students, reflecting strong demand across multiple sectors including Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Retail, and E-Commerce.

Top Recruiters & Industry Participation

Renowned legacy recruiters participated in the placement season, offering a diverse range of roles:

Consulting & Advisory: Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, Alvarez & Marsal, EY-Parthenon, Kearney, PwC, Deloitte

Technology & Product: Adobe, Google, Microsoft, Media.net, Navi, Uber

Finance & Banking: Goldman Sachs, American Express, J.P. Morgan, BlackRock

Conglomerates & FMCG: Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Procter & Gamble, RIL

Others: Amazon, Landmark Group

Salary Highlights

Highest Domestic Package: ₹1 crore per annum

Highest International Package (CTC): ₹65 LPA

Average Salary: ₹33.2 LPA

Median Salary: ₹32.9 LPA

The 2026 placement session also saw participation from several first-time recruiters, reflecting expanding industry interest in IIM Lucknow talent. Notable first-time recruiters include:

Accuracy, Agratas, Analysys Mason, Berger, boAt, Darwinbox, Dezerv, Essar Group, Forvis Mazars, HDFC IB, Hero Future Energies, HiLabs, James Douglas, Jindal Steel, Lloyds Metals, Neo Asset Management, Novaa One, Shaadi.com, Shapoorji Pallonji, StoneX.

The IIM Lucknow Placement 2026 season highlights the institute’s continued leadership in management education, with strong placement outcomes, participation from top-tier recruiters, and attractive compensation packages both domestically and internationally. Students from both PGP and PGP-ABM batches benefitted from a broad spectrum of career opportunities, reinforcing the institute’s position as a premier hub for management talent in India.