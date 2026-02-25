ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Results Out; Toppers List Released

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — icsi.edu ICSI has made the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement available on its official website

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the ICSI CS Result 2026 for the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) for the December 2025 examination session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Executive Toppers List 2025

The top three rank holders in the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) are:

Rank 1: Anisha Darshan Keswani

Rank 2: Siddhi Khandelwal

Rank 3: Rangvala Insiya Imaran Bahi

ICSI has made the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement available on its official website. Candidates can download the digital marks statement for official use. The institute has clarified that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

ICSI has also declared the results for the Professional Programme at 11:00 AM.

The top three rank holders in the Professional course are:

Rank 1: Kinjal Ajmera

Rank 2: Manya Bathala

Rank 3: Charu Upadhyay

ICSI CS Executive Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu Click on the link titled “ICSI CS Result 2026 – Executive Programme” on the homepage Enter the required login credentials Click on Submit View the displayed result Download and print a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned in the result and retain a printed copy of the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for further academic or professional requirements.