Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Merit List Released; 396 Shortlisted For MD, MS

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check the stray round merit list on the official website — rajpgneet2025.in As per the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the stray round must report to their respective colleges by February 27 to complete the admission formalities

SMS Medical College, Jaipur has published the merit list for the Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round counselling. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check the stray round merit list on the official website — rajpgneet2025.in.

In the stray vacancy round, a total of 396 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes.

293 Male candidates

103 Female candidates

31 candidates under the In-service quota

ADVERTISEMENT

The shortlisted candidates have secured NEET PG marks ranging from 448 to 29, reflecting the final round of seat allocation.

Category-wise Distribution

Under the Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 stray round counselling for MD, MS, DNB and PG Diploma programmes, the category-wise breakup is as follows:

General: 130 candidates

OBC: 114 candidates

SC: 76 candidates

ST: 45 candidates

Merit List Details

The Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 stray round merit list includes the following details of candidates:

Candidate’s Name

Gender

NEET Roll Number

NEET Rank and Score

Nationality

Candidature Type

Category

State Rank

Quota

Reporting Deadline

As per the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the stray round must report to their respective colleges by February 27 to complete the admission formalities.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their allotment status and ensure timely reporting to avoid cancellation of their seats.