Summary The campus of St Xavier’s University Kolkata is set to transform into a vibrant hub of strategy, competition, and entrepreneurial thinking as the Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society prepares to host X-Inovaè 2026. Scheduled for March 6 and 7, 2026, the two-day event aims to bring together ambitious young minds from across the country for an immersive experience centred on innovation, leadership and business acumen.

The campus of St Xavier’s University Kolkata is set to transform into a vibrant hub of strategy, competition, and entrepreneurial thinking as the Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society prepares to host Jac Olivol X-Inovaè 2026, one of India’s largest commerce and management festivals. Scheduled for March 6 and 7, 2026, the two-day event aims to bring together ambitious young minds from across the country for an immersive experience centred on innovation, leadership and business acumen.

Organised by the student-led entrepreneurial community Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society (XCMS), the flagship festival will feature a series of high-energy competitions, strategy challenges and intellectual engagements. This year’s edition is supported by Jac Olivol as the title sponsor, presented by Austin Plywood and co-presented by HP, alongside several other partners.

The event will take place under the guidance of Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, Vice-Chancellor of the university, with institutional support from Dr. Anupam Mitra. Academic mentorship for the festival is being provided by Dr. Mili Kar and Dr. Sumantra Bhattacharya, whose leadership continues to shape the direction and vision of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participation this year extends far beyond the host institution. Teams from leading colleges and universities such as St. Xavier’s College Kolkata, The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Scottish Church College, Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, Jadavpur University, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Praxis Business School, Bethune College, Amity University, NSHM Knowledge Campus, Techno India and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology will compete, creating a truly competitive national platform.

The 2026 edition is built around the theme “Interregnum: The Throne Awaits,” symbolising a moment of transition where leadership is earned and authority is forged through merit and vision. At the helm of this edition are Joint Secretaries Ansul Agarwal and Siddhant Joshi, who have provided direction and cohesion across the society’s activities, while Treasurer Avirup Roychowdhhury has overseen financial planning and organisational stability.

Several student teams have played a vital role in bringing the event together. Productions and event coordination are being led by Keshav Poddar and Vedant Bhuwania, while the technical and creative structure has been shaped by Khyati Sharma. Public relations and marketing are handled by Shreya Garg and Kripa Choudhary, ensuring wide outreach and engagement. Operations and logistics are managed by Krish Goyal, while the editorial and human resources responsibilities are overseen by Cindrella Das.

The first day of the fest is expected to conclude with a highly anticipated address by entrepreneur and startup leader Ashneer Grover. Known for his bold business insights and influential role in India’s startup ecosystem, Grover’s session is expected to offer candid perspectives on entrepreneurship, risk-taking and leadership.

SXU Kolkata

Day two rises to an equally compelling crescendo with Nayab Midha taking the coronation stage. With words that resonate deeply and performances that captivate millions, she transforms poetry into an experience that lingers long after the applause fades. Admired by over 2.8 million followers, her voice blends emotion, strength, and reflection, creating a finale that is not merely entertaining but profoundly stirring. As the Interregnum nears its close, her performance will ensure the throne is claimed in a moment defined by expression, intensity, and unforgettable impact.

With months of preparation by the organising committee, participation from institutions across India, a blend of competitions, strategic challenges, inspirational talks, and creative performances, X-Inovaè 2026 promises to deliver two dynamic days of competition, strategic thinking, and entrepreneurial inspiration, reinforcing its position as one of the most prominent commerce and management festivals in the country.