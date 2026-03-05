Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM)

27th SBIHM Education Conclave 2026 Concludes with Historic Presence of Ram Nath Kovind

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2026
09:21 AM

SBIHM College

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Kolkata played host to a landmark academic gathering as the 27th Education Conclave 2026, organised by SBIHM College.
The event marked a historic milestone with the presence of the Hon’ble 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who inaugurated the programme.

Kolkata played host to a landmark academic gathering as the 27th Education Conclave 2026, organised by SBIHM College, concluded successfully at the prestigious Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The event marked a historic milestone with the presence of the Hon’ble 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who inaugurated the programme. Notably, this was the first occasion that the former President attended and inaugurated a Management College event in Eastern India, lending exceptional significance to the conclave.

Over 500 Students Engage in Future-Focused Dialogue

The conclave brought together more than 500 students from diverse academic disciplines. Designed as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, the event centred on skill education, career opportunities, industry readiness, and awareness of Government Assistance Schemes supporting higher education and professional advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through interactive sessions and expert-led discussions, students gained valuable insights into evolving industry expectations and the competencies required to thrive in competitive sectors.

Insightful Panel Discussion with Industry Leaders

A key highlight of the event was an extensive panel discussion featuring distinguished leaders from hospitality, healthcare and academia.

A key highlight of the event was an extensive panel discussion featuring distinguished leaders from hospitality, healthcare and academia. SBIHM College

A key highlight of the event was an extensive panel discussion featuring distinguished leaders from hospitality, healthcare and academia. Among the eminent speakers were Mr. K. Mohanchandran, Senior Vice President – Operations, Indian Hotels Company Limited (Taj Group); Mr. Ranjit Chowdhury, Former Principal, NCHMCT Kolkata; Dr. Raja Gopal Dhar Chakraborty, Professor at University of Calcutta; Mr. Amitava Guha Thakurata, Regional Director and Zonal Head, PVR INOX; and Mr. Jayveer Rathore, Director HR, JW Marriott.

The panel further included Mr. Sekhar Mukherjee, General Manager, TajSATS; Mr. Sudipto Halder, Assistant Director HR, Fairfield by Marriott; Mr. Avijit Mitra, General Manager HR, Peerless Inn; Ms. Saswati Guha Chakraborty, Festival Director of Kolkata Short Film Festival; Mr. Arkya Jyoti Basu of Psysium Educational Services; Mr. Himansu Koyal of Raidighi College; Dr. Aritra Khan, Academic Counsellor at Indira Gandhi National Open University and Head of Clinical Dietetics & Nutrition at Samaritan MSCC; Ms. Sudeshna Maitranag, Chief Dietitian, Peerless Hospital; Mr. Soumyendu Ghosh, Founder of Cognize Nutrition; and Shri Abishek Kumar Yadav, Founder Chairman and Academic Director of Griffins International School.

Speakers underscored the increasing demand for skilled professionals across hospitality, healthcare management and corporate sectors. They emphasised the importance of practical exposure, internships, industry integration and global outlook in building sustainable careers. The discussions highlighted how structured skill development and experiential learning are essential to meet the evolving expectations of employers.

A Strong Message on Skill Development and Nation Building

In his keynote address, Shri Ram Nath Kovind inspired students to adopt skill-based education as a pathway toward self-reliance and national progress.

In his keynote address, Shri Ram Nath Kovind inspired students to adopt skill-based education as a pathway toward self-reliance and national progress. SBIHM College

In his keynote address, Shri Ram Nath Kovind inspired students to adopt skill-based education as a pathway toward self-reliance and national progress. He emphasised that India’s youth must blend academic knowledge with practical expertise, ethical grounding, and dedication to meaningfully contribute to the country’s development journey.

His presence and message reinforced the importance of aligning education with national priorities and global competitiveness.

The 27th SBIHM Education Conclave successfully bridged academia and industry by facilitating direct interaction between students and national-level leaders. By reinforcing its commitment to professional education, innovation and leadership development, SBIHM College once again set a new benchmark for academic excellence in Eastern India.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2026
09:21 AM
Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM) Education Conclave President Ram Nath Kovind
Similar stories
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur to Host Global Convention in May Celebrating Indian Classical Music and. . .

NSHM

NSHM's Analytics Global Conference 2026 to Spotlight “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisi. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2026 Return to Celebrate Eastern Ind. . .

Brainware University

Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 to Spotlight Agri Innovation at Brainware University on Feb . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Session: Registration Deadline Extended for ODL Applicants

DPS Newtown carnival 2025
Carnival

Green champs take a bow and creativity peaks

Board Exam 2026

TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2026 Out - Download Guide and Link for Regular, Private Candidate. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams Resume Today; Middle East Centres See Postponement - Revised Dates A. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins at polycetap.ap.gov.in; Know Last Date Here

Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 Application Correction For PCM, PCB Opens Tomorrow; Check Fields to Edit. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality