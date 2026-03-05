IIM Udaipur Launches Digital-First BBA Programme with Bilingual Learning Support; Details Here

Summary The four-year programme has been designed as a flexible, digital-first academic pathway aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 A key feature of the programme is its bilingual learning model. While the primary mode of instruction is Hindi, students will have access to learning resources in both Hindi and English

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has announced the launch of its new undergraduate Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme, marking the institute’s entry into undergraduate management education. Applications for the inaugural cohort opened on March 4.

The four-year programme has been designed as a flexible, digital-first academic pathway aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The structure allows students to earn milestone credentials at different stages of the course, including a certificate after the first year, a diploma after the second year, a BBA degree after the third year, and a BBA (Honours) after an optional fourth year.

A key feature of the programme is its bilingual learning model. While the primary mode of instruction is Hindi, students will have access to learning resources in both Hindi and English. Recorded academic content will be provided in Hindi, alongside English versions, enabling wider access for Hindi-speaking learners while accommodating students from other linguistic backgrounds.

IIM Udaipur Director Prof. Ashok Banerjee said the initiative aims to expand access to management education without compromising academic quality. He noted that the programme is designed to support students who prefer learning in Hindi, require flexible study options, or seek the credibility of an IIM education in a more accessible format.

The programme combines recorded lectures designed by faculty with live tutorials, faculty masterclasses, discussion forums and invigilated examinations conducted at in-person centres, enabling students to study from anywhere while maintaining academic integrity.

Admissions for the 2026 cohort will be conducted entirely online. The application window will remain open from March 4 to May 31, 2026, and the programme is scheduled to begin on July 6, 2026.

Students who have completed Class XII or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board, including candidates from any academic stream and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), are eligible to apply. The admission process does not include a separate entrance examination and will be based on eligibility and document verification.

The programme’s fee structure begins at ₹50,000 for the first year under a tiered model. The institute will also offer merit-based and need-based scholarships, as well as fee waivers for eligible students, to support broader participation and reduce financial barriers.

According to the institute, the programme aims to extend IIM-quality business education to a wider group of learners across India through a flexible structure, bilingual academic support and a scholarship-backed fee model.