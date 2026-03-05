BSE Telangana Releases SSC Hall Tickets for 2026 Board Exams; Over 5.28 Lakh Students to Appear

Summary Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) at bse.telangana.gov.in According to the official announcement, the Telangana SSC examinations will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations across the state.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) at bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the Telangana SSC examinations will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The exams will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most subjects, except First Language (Composite Course) and Science.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, a total of 5,28,239 students are expected to appear for the examinations, which will be held at 2,676 examination centres across the state.

The Directorate stated that the hall tickets have already been dispatched to schools via speed post and were also made available on the official website on March 5, 2026.

The admit cards have been issued for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. Click on the “TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Click on submit to view the hall ticket. Download the admit card and verify the details. Take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the hall ticket and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on all exam days.