Telangana government

BSE Telangana Releases SSC Hall Tickets for 2026 Board Exams; Over 5.28 Lakh Students to Appear

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2026
13:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) at bse.telangana.gov.in
According to the official announcement, the Telangana SSC examinations will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations across the state.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) at bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the Telangana SSC examinations will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026. The exams will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most subjects, except First Language (Composite Course) and Science.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, a total of 5,28,239 students are expected to appear for the examinations, which will be held at 2,676 examination centres across the state.

The Directorate stated that the hall tickets have already been dispatched to schools via speed post and were also made available on the official website on March 5, 2026.

The admit cards have been issued for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates.

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Click on submit to view the hall ticket.
  5. Download the admit card and verify the details.
  6. Take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the hall ticket and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on all exam days.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2026
13:40 PM
Telangana government TS SSC 2026 Admit Card
Similar stories
UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board 2026: UPMSP Introduces Class 12 Improvement Exam for First Time

Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 Kick Off at 3,047 Centres Across the State; Over 4.17 Lakh Stu. . .

AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Class 10 Admit Card Download Lin. . .

SSC 2026

SSC Recruitment Post Allocation 2026: How Does the New ‘Sliding Mechanism’ Work?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board 2026: UPMSP Introduces Class 12 Improvement Exam for First Time

Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 Kick Off at 3,047 Centres Across the State; Over 4.17 Lakh Stu. . .

AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Class 10 Admit Card Download Lin. . .

SSC 2026

SSC Recruitment Post Allocation 2026: How Does the New ‘Sliding Mechanism’ Work?

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Session: Registration Deadline Extended for ODL Applicants

DPS Newtown carnival 2025
Carnival

Green champs take a bow and creativity peaks

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality