IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications for SURE Programme 2026; Stipend up to Rs 15,000, Eligibility Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2026
15:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested students can apply through the institute’s official website iith.ac.in before March 10, 2026
The programme offers 250 internship seats, of which 100 are reserved for women candidates.

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has invited online applications for its Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) Internship Programme 2026. Interested students can apply through the institute’s official website iith.ac.in before March 10, 2026.

The programme offers 250 internship seats, of which 100 are reserved for women candidates. Applicants can choose the duration of their internship from one month, one and a half months, or the full two-month programme.

Selected candidates will receive a fellowship stipend, depending on the duration of the internship. Students opting for the full two-month programme will receive ₹15,000, while those undertaking a one-month internship will receive ₹7,500, and ₹10,000 will be provided for the one-and-a-half-month option.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the institute, the results will be announced on April 14, and the internship programme is scheduled to commence on May 15, 2026.

The selection process will begin with a preliminary screening of applications, followed by an online interview. The interviews will be conducted department-wise and mentor faculty-wise, depending on the decision of the respective departments.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email, and the final list of selected interns will be published on the SRC office webpage under the “News/Announcement” section of the institute’s website.

IIT Hyderabad SURE Internship 2026: Eligibility Details

Students from the following academic backgrounds are eligible to apply:

  • First-year MSc students in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, or Biology
  • First-year MA students
  • Second- or third-year BTech or BDes students from any branch
  • Third- or fourth-year students enrolled in an Integrated BTech-MTech programme

The SURE internship programme aims to provide undergraduate and postgraduate students with an opportunity to gain hands-on research experience under the guidance of faculty members at IIT Hyderabad during the summer break.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2026
15:27 PM
IIT Hyderabad Summer Internship
Similar stories
Bank exams

Central Bank of India Announces 275 SO Vacancies Across IT and Risk Roles; Eligibilit. . .

BBA

IIM Udaipur Launches Digital-First BBA Programme with Bilingual Learning Support; Det. . .

Telangana government

BSE Telangana Releases SSC Hall Tickets for 2026 Board Exams; Over 5.28 Lakh Students. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board 2026: UPMSP Introduces Class 12 Improvement Exam for First Time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier’s University

X-Inovaè 2026 at SXU Kolkata to Spotlight Strategy, Innovation and Leadership

Bank exams

Central Bank of India Announces 275 SO Vacancies Across IT and Risk Roles; Eligibilit. . .

BBA

IIM Udaipur Launches Digital-First BBA Programme with Bilingual Learning Support; Det. . .

Telangana government

BSE Telangana Releases SSC Hall Tickets for 2026 Board Exams; Over 5.28 Lakh Students. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board 2026: UPMSP Introduces Class 12 Improvement Exam for First Time

Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 Kick Off at 3,047 Centres Across the State; Over 4.17 Lakh Stu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality