IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications for SURE Programme 2026; Stipend up to Rs 15,000, Eligibility Details Here

Summary Interested students can apply through the institute’s official website iith.ac.in before March 10, 2026 The programme offers 250 internship seats, of which 100 are reserved for women candidates.

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has invited online applications for its Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) Internship Programme 2026. Interested students can apply through the institute’s official website iith.ac.in before March 10, 2026.

The programme offers 250 internship seats, of which 100 are reserved for women candidates. Applicants can choose the duration of their internship from one month, one and a half months, or the full two-month programme.

Selected candidates will receive a fellowship stipend, depending on the duration of the internship. Students opting for the full two-month programme will receive ₹15,000, while those undertaking a one-month internship will receive ₹7,500, and ₹10,000 will be provided for the one-and-a-half-month option.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the institute, the results will be announced on April 14, and the internship programme is scheduled to commence on May 15, 2026.

The selection process will begin with a preliminary screening of applications, followed by an online interview. The interviews will be conducted department-wise and mentor faculty-wise, depending on the decision of the respective departments.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email, and the final list of selected interns will be published on the SRC office webpage under the “News/Announcement” section of the institute’s website.

IIT Hyderabad SURE Internship 2026: Eligibility Details

Students from the following academic backgrounds are eligible to apply:

First-year MSc students in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, or Biology

First-year MA students

Second- or third-year BTech or BDes students from any branch

Third- or fourth-year students enrolled in an Integrated BTech-MTech programme

The SURE internship programme aims to provide undergraduate and postgraduate students with an opportunity to gain hands-on research experience under the guidance of faculty members at IIT Hyderabad during the summer break.