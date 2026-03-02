NSHM's Analytics Global Conference 2026 to Spotlight “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisions”

Summary The conference is organized under the banner of the Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter It is a two-day celebration of learning and knowledge of analytics. The conference offers an enriching experience that has received wide acclaim among students, scholars, and industry professionals

Analytics Global Conference 2026 (AGC 2026) is the fourth conference of the AGC series, aiming to promote industry-academia collaboration for analytics and smart systems. The conference is organized under the banner of the Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter. It is a two-day celebration of learning and knowledge of analytics. The conference offers an enriching experience that has received wide acclaim among students, scholars, and industry professionals.

Smart systems foster smarter decisions with data-driven insights facilitated by machine intelligence. Data-driven decisions save lives, shape economies, improve efficiency, boost manufacturing, and promise a sustainable future. In the age of smart systems, this prompted us to set “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisions: Data Insights for a Connected and Sustainable Future” as the theme for AGC 2026. Smart systems harness the power of data to transform decision-making in every sphere of life. By integrating advanced analytics, machine learning, and ethical frameworks, they enable organizations to act with precision and foresight. Data insights reveal hidden patterns, optimize resource use, and foster collaboration across connected networks. When aligned with sustainability goals, these systems guide choices that balance efficiency with environmental responsibility. From energy grids to healthcare, smart systems empower smarter decisions, ensuring progress that is both innovative and sustainable. The future thrives when intelligence and responsibility converge through connected data. With this apt theme for modern times, AGC 2026 is geared to ignite young minds with curiosity, invoke a research mindset, and fuel a desire for knowledge.

With 900+ delegates, 85+ renowned speakers, and 60+ top institutes in past editions, AGC is where ideas meet impact. Analytics enthusiasts, including scholars, faculty, and industry professionals, join together in AGC 2026 to celebrate learning and knowledge of analytics. Thought-provoking and practically useful panel discussions spanning topics such as sustainability and smart systems: promises and pitfalls, smart connectivity for smarter decisions – industry 5.0, carbon efficiency achievement to meet CBAM requirements, and data-driven real-time decisions for sustainable education are designed to make delegates from industry and academia future-ready. A series of keynotes by stalwarts is designed to serve as icing on the learnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

AGC 2026 – the two-day knowledge fest includes inter-college Students Events. Competitive events, such as Smart Quiz, and a Smart D’bate, promise to excite the young minds, enthrall the audience, and brighten the halls. Pre-conference student events include masterclass, essay and poster competitions, and a smart hackathon. A large number of students have signed up for the events. Winners will be awarded exciting prizes.

The conference proceedings of past Analytics Global Conference instances were published in highly rated outlets by reputed publishers. AGC 2026 has received a large number of high-quality submissions from all over India and abroad. Authors spanned experienced and new scholars, industry professionals, and college students. All papers presented at AGC 2026 will be published in the Book of Abstracts. Selected papers will be published in ACSAR by Springer, Vishleshikaa – The Analytics Journal. Vishleshikaa – The Analytics Journal was started in 2025; it has received ISSN approval for print, and ISSN approval for the digital version is awaited.

The grandeur of Analytics Global Conference is evident from the rich set of sponsors and partners, who came forward to endorse its cause and offered hearty support. The organizing team of Analytics Global Conference truly appreciates their support.

For more information, please see https://asikol.nshm.com/AGC2026/index.html