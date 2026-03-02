NSHM

NSHM's Analytics Global Conference 2026 to Spotlight “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisions”

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Mar 2026
13:54 PM

NSHM

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The conference is organized under the banner of the Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter
It is a two-day celebration of learning and knowledge of analytics. The conference offers an enriching experience that has received wide acclaim among students, scholars, and industry professionals

Analytics Global Conference 2026 (AGC 2026) is the fourth conference of the AGC series, aiming to promote industry-academia collaboration for analytics and smart systems. The conference is organized under the banner of the Analytics Society of India (ASI) Kolkata Chapter. It is a two-day celebration of learning and knowledge of analytics. The conference offers an enriching experience that has received wide acclaim among students, scholars, and industry professionals.

Smart systems foster smarter decisions with data-driven insights facilitated by machine intelligence. Data-driven decisions save lives, shape economies, improve efficiency, boost manufacturing, and promise a sustainable future. In the age of smart systems, this prompted us to set “Smart Systems, Smarter Decisions: Data Insights for a Connected and Sustainable Future” as the theme for AGC 2026. Smart systems harness the power of data to transform decision-making in every sphere of life. By integrating advanced analytics, machine learning, and ethical frameworks, they enable organizations to act with precision and foresight. Data insights reveal hidden patterns, optimize resource use, and foster collaboration across connected networks. When aligned with sustainability goals, these systems guide choices that balance efficiency with environmental responsibility. From energy grids to healthcare, smart systems empower smarter decisions, ensuring progress that is both innovative and sustainable. The future thrives when intelligence and responsibility converge through connected data. With this apt theme for modern times, AGC 2026 is geared to ignite young minds with curiosity, invoke a research mindset, and fuel a desire for knowledge.

With 900+ delegates, 85+ renowned speakers, and 60+ top institutes in past editions, AGC is where ideas meet impact. Analytics enthusiasts, including scholars, faculty, and industry professionals, join together in AGC 2026 to celebrate learning and knowledge of analytics. Thought-provoking and practically useful panel discussions spanning topics such as sustainability and smart systems: promises and pitfalls, smart connectivity for smarter decisions – industry 5.0, carbon efficiency achievement to meet CBAM requirements, and data-driven real-time decisions for sustainable education are designed to make delegates from industry and academia future-ready. A series of keynotes by stalwarts is designed to serve as icing on the learnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

AGC 2026 – the two-day knowledge fest includes inter-college Students Events. Competitive events, such as Smart Quiz, and a Smart D’bate, promise to excite the young minds, enthrall the audience, and brighten the halls. Pre-conference student events include masterclass, essay and poster competitions, and a smart hackathon. A large number of students have signed up for the events. Winners will be awarded exciting prizes.

The conference proceedings of past Analytics Global Conference instances were published in highly rated outlets by reputed publishers. AGC 2026 has received a large number of high-quality submissions from all over India and abroad. Authors spanned experienced and new scholars, industry professionals, and college students. All papers presented at AGC 2026 will be published in the Book of Abstracts. Selected papers will be published in ACSAR by Springer, Vishleshikaa – The Analytics Journal. Vishleshikaa – The Analytics Journal was started in 2025; it has received ISSN approval for print, and ISSN approval for the digital version is awaited.

The grandeur of Analytics Global Conference is evident from the rich set of sponsors and partners, who came forward to endorse its cause and offered hearty support. The organizing team of Analytics Global Conference truly appreciates their support.

For more information, please see https://asikol.nshm.com/AGC2026/index.html

Last updated on 02 Mar 2026
13:54 PM
NSHM Global Conference college events
Similar stories
18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2026 Return to Celebrate Eastern Ind. . .

Brainware University

Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 to Spotlight Agri Innovation at Brainware University on Feb . . .

Goa Institute of Management

INCEPTION 2026 at GIM Blends Music, Theatre and Food in Grand Two-Day Fest

St Xavier's College

Xavotsav 2026 Turns St Xavier’s College Campus into a Two-Day Cultural Extravaganza

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CTET Answer Key 2026 Expected Shortly; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online

NMMS Scholarship

UP NMMS Result 2026 Announced at entdata.co.in; 14,925 Students Selected for Scholars. . .

IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai Placements 2026 Concludes: Check Highest Domestic Package and Top Companie. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared at ibps.in; Provisional Allotment Completed Exc. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC SLST 2026: Over 6 Lakh Appear for 2,989 Group C Posts; Check Exam Highlights

AP ICET 2026

AP ICET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - What is the Revised Last Date?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality