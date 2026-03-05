UP Board 2026: UPMSP Introduces Class 12 Improvement Exam for First Time

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the introduction of an improvement examination facility for Class 12 students. The application process for the Class 12 improvement examination will commence after the declaration of the Intermediate results.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the introduction of an improvement examination facility for Class 12 students, marking the first time such an option will be available to Intermediate candidates under the UP Board system.

This year, approximately 24,79,352 registered Intermediate students will be eligible to improve their performance in any one of the five subjects. The proposal has received in-principle approval, enabling students to enhance their scores without having to reappear for all subjects.

The application process for the Class 12 improvement examination will commence after the declaration of the Intermediate results, which are expected to be announced by the end of April. Detailed guidelines regarding eligibility criteria, examination dates, and application procedures are likely to be issued following the result announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While national boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) already offer improvement examinations for senior secondary students, this initiative represents a significant policy shift for the UP Board, extending similar flexibility to its Class 12 candidates for the first time.

Since 2020, UPMSP has been conducting compartment examinations for students who fail in a single subject. Under this provision, candidates who do not clear one paper are allowed to reappear only for that subject instead of retaking all five examinations, which was previously mandatory.

The newly introduced improvement exam differs from the compartment system, as it is intended for students who have passed but wish to enhance their scores in one subject to improve their overall academic record.

Meanwhile, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are currently in progress across the state. The board examinations began on February 18 and will conclude on March 12.

The exams are being conducted over 15 working days in two shifts daily. The morning session runs from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.