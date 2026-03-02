IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur to Host Global Convention in May Celebrating Indian Classical Music and Culture

Summary
IIT Kharagpur is set to host an international convention celebrating Indian classical music, culture, and heritage from May 25 to 31.
The week-long gathering is being organised in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY).

IIT Kharagpur is set to host an international convention celebrating Indian classical music, culture, and heritage from May 25 to 31, marking a major highlight of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The week-long gathering is being organised in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) and is expected to emerge as a global platform for immersive cultural exchange and artistic learning.

According to an institute spokesperson, the convention will bring together over 1,500 students along with more than 40 eminent artistes, gurus, and scholars from India and abroad. The event aims to create a vibrant space where young minds can directly engage with stalwarts of Indian classical traditions while experiencing the depth and diversity of the country’s cultural heritage.

In the run-up to the main convention, IIT Kharagpur has been organising a series of curtain raiser events on campus to build anticipation and awareness. The third curtain raiser programme is scheduled to take place at the Kalidas Auditorium on Sunday evening under the aegis of the SPIC MACAY IIT Kharagpur chapter. The highlight of the evening will be a flute recital by Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier curtain raiser events featured performances by Sarod maestro and Padma Vibhushan recipient Amjad Ali Khan and Padma Bhushan awardee and Grammy-winning instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Both programmes witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members and campus residents, reflecting the growing excitement surrounding the upcoming convention.

Through this international cultural initiative, IIT Kharagpur seeks to strengthen students’ connection with India’s rich artistic traditions while reinforcing a holistic approach to education that integrates creativity, heritage and well-being. As preparations gather pace, the May convention promises to transform the campus into a dynamic confluence of music, scholarship and cultural dialogue.

