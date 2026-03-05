Central Bank of India Announces 275 SO Vacancies Across IT and Risk Roles; Eligibility Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website at centralbank.bank.in The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 vacancies across multiple technical and specialist roles in the organisation

The Central Bank of India has invited online applications for various Specialist Officer (SO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website at centralbank.bank.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 vacancies across multiple technical and specialist roles in the organisation. The last date to submit the online application is March 23, 2026.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The vacancies are distributed across several specialist positions:

Software Developer (Developer – Java): 13 posts

Mobile Developer (Android/iOS): 3 posts

Software Developer (Developer – Dot Net): 6 posts

Database Administration: 11 posts

Digital Channel Manager / Digital Application Specialist: 23 posts

Linux / Solaris / SAN / Storage / SRE / Open Shift: 14 posts

Windows / Active Directory: 5 posts

Cloud Manager: 5 posts

Information Security, Cyber Security & IT Governance, Risk: 38 posts

Network Administrator / Network Security: 5 posts

Production Support / ROC / Digital Support: 26 posts

Enterprise / Integration / Public Cloud Architect: 4 posts

DevSecOps: 4 posts

Web Server / Web Logic Administrator: 3 posts

Data Architect: 2 posts

Data Engineer / Data Quality / ETL / PLSQL / BI: 15 posts

Data Scientist: 6 posts

Gen AI: 2 posts

IT Officer: 82 posts

Risk Manager: 4 posts

Taxation / CA: 2 posts

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in a written examination followed by an interview, according to the official notification.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

₹175 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), PwBD (Divyangjan), and women categories

₹850 for all other candidates

Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria, age limit and other requirements on the official website before submitting their applications.