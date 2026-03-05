Bank exams

Central Bank of India Announces 275 SO Vacancies Across IT and Risk Roles; Eligibility Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2026
15:09 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website at centralbank.bank.in
The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 vacancies across multiple technical and specialist roles in the organisation

The Central Bank of India has invited online applications for various Specialist Officer (SO) posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the bank’s official website at centralbank.bank.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 vacancies across multiple technical and specialist roles in the organisation. The last date to submit the online application is March 23, 2026.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The vacancies are distributed across several specialist positions:

  • Software Developer (Developer – Java): 13 posts
  • Mobile Developer (Android/iOS): 3 posts
  • Software Developer (Developer – Dot Net): 6 posts
  • Database Administration: 11 posts
  • Digital Channel Manager / Digital Application Specialist: 23 posts
  • Linux / Solaris / SAN / Storage / SRE / Open Shift: 14 posts
  • Windows / Active Directory: 5 posts
  • Cloud Manager: 5 posts
  • Information Security, Cyber Security & IT Governance, Risk: 38 posts
  • Network Administrator / Network Security: 5 posts
  • Production Support / ROC / Digital Support: 26 posts
  • Enterprise / Integration / Public Cloud Architect: 4 posts
  • DevSecOps: 4 posts
  • Web Server / Web Logic Administrator: 3 posts
  • Data Architect: 2 posts
  • Data Engineer / Data Quality / ETL / PLSQL / BI: 15 posts
  • Data Scientist: 6 posts
  • Gen AI: 2 posts
  • IT Officer: 82 posts
  • Risk Manager: 4 posts
  • Taxation / CA: 2 posts

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in a written examination followed by an interview, according to the official notification.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

  • ₹175 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), PwBD (Divyangjan), and women categories
  • ₹850 for all other candidates

Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria, age limit and other requirements on the official website before submitting their applications.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2026
15:10 PM
Bank exams Central Bank of India
