The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2026 Return to Celebrate Eastern India’s Young Talents

Eastern India’s most inspiring young achievers are set to take centre stage once again as The Telegraph online Edugraph’s 18 Under 18 Awards 2026 officially returns for its fifth edition. The prestigious platform continues its mission to recognise and celebrate extraordinary individuals between the ages of 8 and 18 who are redefining excellence across disciplines.

Over the years, the 18 Under 18 Awards has emerged as a powerful showcase for young minds who have demonstrated remarkable talent, resilience, and impact. Whether in science labs, art studios, sports arenas, debate halls, or community initiatives, these young changemakers have proven that age is no barrier to achievement.

A Legacy of Inspiring Excellence

Since its inception, the awards have drawn attention from eminent personalities across education, literature, public service, arts, and industry. In 2024, the event was graced by celebrated author and Padma Shree awardee Sudha Murty as Chief Guest, bringing her words of wisdom to the young finalists. The following edition welcomed Dr Shashi Tharoor, noted author, diplomat, and Member of Parliament, who inspired participants with his address.

The presence of distinguished jurors and guests underscores the awards’ credibility and commitment to nurturing youth excellence across Eastern India.

Who Can Apply? Key Eligibility Criteria

Aspiring nominees must fall within the age bracket of 8 to 18 years as of January 31, 2026. The awards are open to residents of the eastern states of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nominations are inclusive and can be submitted by schools, teachers, mentors, coaches, parents, guardians, relatives, or even by the students themselves.

Categories of Excellence

The 2026 edition features 11 diverse categories celebrating excellence across creative, academic, and leadership domains. These include: Art, Sports, Performing Arts, Content Creation, STEM Excellence, Entrepreneurship, Unconventional Brilliance, Writing & Poetry, Environmental, Stewardship, Debate/Public Speaking/Quizzing, and Community Service & Citizenship.

The wide range of categories ensures that both conventional and unconventional talents receive equal recognition on a prestigious platform.

All nominations must be submitted online through the official website. Once entries close, a panel comprising experienced educationists and editors will conduct a detailed review of all submissions. From there, 50 finalists will be shortlisted. These finalists will undergo an interview round with an esteemed jury panel drawn from academic and industry backgrounds. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding young achievers earn a place on the celebrated 18 Under 18 stage.

An Invitation to Eastern India’s Young Changemakers

The 18 Under 18 Awards 2026 is more than a competition; it offers a platform where emerging scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, environmental advocates, writers, and community leaders can gain recognition and inspire countless others.

If you know a young prodigy who deserves the spotlight, or if you are one, this is the moment to step forward. Nominations are now open.

Find the direct nomination submission link here: 18under18awards2026

For further details or queries, interested participants can contact TT online Edugraph at 9560770066 or email contact@tt-edugraph.com.

The journey to honour Eastern India’s brightest young minds begins now.