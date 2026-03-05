Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 Kick Off at 3,047 Centres Across the State; Over 4.17 Lakh Students Appear

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Mar 2026
12:47 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty extended his wishes to students appearing for the examination and urged them to approach the tests with confidence and a calm mind
According to official data, a total of 4,17,497 students have registered for the SSLC examination this year

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination began in schools across Kerala on Thursday, with over 4.17 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 board examination at 3,047 centres across the state.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty extended his wishes to students appearing for the examination and urged them to approach the tests with confidence and a calm mind. In a message shared on social media, the minister said examinations should not be viewed with anxiety but as an opportunity for students to express the knowledge they have acquired.

According to official data, a total of 4,17,497 students have registered for the SSLC examination this year. In addition, 633 students from Lakshadweep have enrolled for the examination. Another 633 students from the Gulf region have also registered; however, their examinations have been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSLC examination will continue until March 30.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Plus One (Class 11) examinations also commenced on Thursday, with 4,11,025 students registered to appear. The Plus Two (Class 12) examinations are scheduled to begin on Friday. A total of 4,52,437 students have registered for the Plus Two examinations, which will conclude on March 28.

The Education Department has announced that valuation camps for answer scripts will be held from April 7 to April 28, and the results are expected to be declared in May.

Highlighting recent academic changes, the minister noted that students are appearing for the examinations after completing their studies using revised textbooks introduced under the New Curriculum Framework 2023, implemented after a gap of 11 years. The updated evaluation system, he said, aims to assess 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, analytical ability, and creativity.

Sivankutty also clarified that no changes have been made to the examination structure this year and cautioned students against misinformation aimed at creating fear or confusion about the exams.

He reminded students that the Class 10 examination is only a qualifying stage for higher studies and assured that the government has ensured Plus One seats for all students in Kerala.

The minister further advised students to take care of their physical and mental health during the examination period by maintaining proper sleep and healthy food habits.

“This is not the last examination in life. A world of opportunities lies ahead of you. Enter the examination hall with a calm mind,” he said while wishing all students success.

Last updated on 05 Mar 2026
12:53 PM
Kerala government Kerala SSLC class 10 exams Board Exam 2026
Similar stories
AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Class 10 Admit Card Download Lin. . .

SSC 2026

SSC Recruitment Post Allocation 2026: How Does the New ‘Sliding Mechanism’ Work?

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Session: Registration Deadline Extended for ODL Applicants

Board Exam 2026

TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2026 Out - Download Guide and Link for Regular, Private Candidate. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Class 10 Admit Card Download Lin. . .

SSC 2026

SSC Recruitment Post Allocation 2026: How Does the New ‘Sliding Mechanism’ Work?

IGNOU

IGNOU January 2026 Session: Registration Deadline Extended for ODL Applicants

DPS Newtown carnival 2025
Carnival

Green champs take a bow and creativity peaks

Board Exam 2026

TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2026 Out - Download Guide and Link for Regular, Private Candidate. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams Resume Today; Middle East Centres See Postponement - Revised Dates A. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality