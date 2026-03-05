Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 Kick Off at 3,047 Centres Across the State; Over 4.17 Lakh Students Appear

Summary Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty extended his wishes to students appearing for the examination and urged them to approach the tests with confidence and a calm mind According to official data, a total of 4,17,497 students have registered for the SSLC examination this year

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination began in schools across Kerala on Thursday, with over 4.17 lakh students appearing for the Class 10 board examination at 3,047 centres across the state.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty extended his wishes to students appearing for the examination and urged them to approach the tests with confidence and a calm mind. In a message shared on social media, the minister said examinations should not be viewed with anxiety but as an opportunity for students to express the knowledge they have acquired.

According to official data, a total of 4,17,497 students have registered for the SSLC examination this year. In addition, 633 students from Lakshadweep have enrolled for the examination. Another 633 students from the Gulf region have also registered; however, their examinations have been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The SSLC examination will continue until March 30.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Plus One (Class 11) examinations also commenced on Thursday, with 4,11,025 students registered to appear. The Plus Two (Class 12) examinations are scheduled to begin on Friday. A total of 4,52,437 students have registered for the Plus Two examinations, which will conclude on March 28.

The Education Department has announced that valuation camps for answer scripts will be held from April 7 to April 28, and the results are expected to be declared in May.

Highlighting recent academic changes, the minister noted that students are appearing for the examinations after completing their studies using revised textbooks introduced under the New Curriculum Framework 2023, implemented after a gap of 11 years. The updated evaluation system, he said, aims to assess 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, analytical ability, and creativity.

Sivankutty also clarified that no changes have been made to the examination structure this year and cautioned students against misinformation aimed at creating fear or confusion about the exams.

He reminded students that the Class 10 examination is only a qualifying stage for higher studies and assured that the government has ensured Plus One seats for all students in Kerala.

The minister further advised students to take care of their physical and mental health during the examination period by maintaining proper sleep and healthy food habits.

“This is not the last examination in life. A world of opportunities lies ahead of you. Enter the examination hall with a calm mind,” he said while wishing all students success.