VIT Vellore Hosts Industry-Academia Networking Conclave 2025, Focusing on Sustainability and Innovation

The inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Edition of a three-day Industry-Academia Networking Conclave (IANC) 2025, which is being held in association with the Career Development Centre at VIT Vellore was held on the March 7, 2025.

The IANC 2025 aims to facilitate a profound understanding among our students and faculty regarding the future trajectory of the organisation, as articulated by industry experts. This networking opportunity is poised to refine our performance and future readiness through valuable insights that will enrich the curriculum development and course contents. Additionally, this conclave aspires to establish a platform for our students and scholars to demonstrate their competencies by tackling the industrial challenges posed by various organisations.

“ReVITalization for a Sustainable Future” is the theme of this year’s conclave. The conclave hosts four panel discussions and 22 plenary talks addressing the major areas such as Aviation Technologies, Carbon Neutrality, Circular Economy, Climatic Change, Environmental, Social, and Governance + Future Materials and Manufacturing, Green Energy Technologies, Smart Mobility, Sustainable Healthcare Systems

Honeywell, Saint-Gobain, Trane Technologies, GKN Aerospace, Forbes Marshall, Schneider Electric, Blue Star, AUTODESK, and Guerin Tech, provided intriguing problem statements for our students to engage with and resolve. Over 700+ students from various schools have enrolled in these technical challenges. The winners of various technical challenges shall be awarded a monetary prize of 7,85,000 INR, in addition to internship prospects provided by these organisations. Today, 125 MSMEs have come together to observe the ESG directives at VIT and explore potential avenues for collaboration and mutual benefit.

A notable highlight of the inaugural ceremony is the sponsorship of a female B.Tech Mechanical Engineering student through the "Volvo Group Educational Scholarship Programme," with a cheque presented by Dr. G.V. Rao of Volvo Group.

The conclave will host discussions on topics such as:

Driving Global Change: ESG, Inclusiveness, Equity, and Sustainability in MNCs, MSMEs, and SMEs

The Role and Influence of Smart Technologies for a Sustainable Future

Women Leaders as Architects of Global Equity: Inspiring the next generation

Industry and Academia: Redefining Quality Higher Education in a Changing Landscape

The ceremony is being attended by prominent dignitaries, including Mr. Mathan Raj, Senior Vice-President of Mahindra Research Valley, and Dr. Robello Samuel, Chief Technical Officer of Halliburton USA, as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. The event was also graced by Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, along with other notable figures from VIT, including Executive Director Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Partha Sharathi Mallick, and Registrar Dr. T. Jayabharathi. Dr. K. Devendranath Ramkumar, Dean of the School of Mechanical Engineering, and Dr. Samuel Rajkumar, Director of the Career Development Centre.