WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: WBMCC Releases Detailed Fee Structure; Allotment Result Soon

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the approved fee structure for MBBS and BDS admissions in the state for the academic year 2025–26. The notification covers 12 medical colleges and 3 dental colleges, and the same fee structure will remain applicable this year as well.

According to the announcement, a total of 2,150 seats are available — including 1,850 MBBS seats and 300 BDS seats. The BDS course fees under the State Quota range between ₹2 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh per year, while Management Quota fees fall between ₹5.5 lakh and ₹6 lakh annually. For MBBS courses, the State Quota fees range from ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh per semester, while the Management Quota fees are between ₹8 lakh and ₹10.94 lakh per semester.

Alongside the fee notification, the WBMCC has also published the provisional state merit list for WB NEET UG counselling 2025, covering 85% of the state quota seats. A total of 11,178 candidates have been declared eligible for the first round of choice filling for admission to government and private colleges across West Bengal.

The committee has further released the seat matrix for 2025–26, confirming 5,589 seats across MBBS and BDS programmes. The choice filling window closed on August 17. According to the official schedule, the WB MBBS seat allotment results for 2025 will be declared on August 20, based on the candidates’ submitted preferences. Those allotted seats will need to complete the admission process between August 21 and 23 (11 AM to 4 PM).

Students are advised to keep checking the official WBMCC website for updates and further instructions.