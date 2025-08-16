National Entrepreneurship Conclave Returns to IIM Calcutta with Focus on India 2047

Summary IIM Calcutta Innovation Park Chairman Ajay Jain said the Conclave is a dynamic platform that connects our vibrant alumni community with India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering collaboration, mentorship and investment opportunities This Conclave embodies that vision, bringing together thought leaders, investors and changemakers to shape an inclusive and sustainable future for India.

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), in collaboration with the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, will host the Second National Conclave on Entrepreneurship later this week.

The two-day event, themed "India 2047: Quantum Leap through Entrepreneurship", will be held on August 16 and 17 at the IIM Calcutta campus.

The conclave will bring together leading entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, industry leaders and academicians to chart the course for India's innovation-driven future, the institute said in a statement here on Wednesday.

The event will focus on the role of entrepreneurship in shaping a socially responsive, inclusive and globally competitive India.

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park Chairman Ajay Jain said the Conclave is a dynamic platform that connects our vibrant alumni community with India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering collaboration, mentorship and investment opportunities.

"It focuses on innovation, value creation and meaningful dialogue on issues of national and business relevance. At the same time, it allows the Institute to showcase its latest achievements, initiatives, and vision for the future, strengthening alumni engagement and inspiring collective action towards building an inclusive innovation economy," Jain said.

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park CEO Subhrangshu Sanyal said the 2nd National Conclave on Entrepreneurship is a movement to inspire bold ideas and foster collaborations that can redefine India's growth story.

"As we look towards 2047, our focus is on empowering entrepreneurs who can deliver innovation with inclusion, and solutions with scale," he said.

IIM Calcutta Director Alok Kumar Rai said, "Entrepreneurship is the bridge between innovation and national progress. At IIM Calcutta, we see it as our responsibility to nurture ventures that not only create economic value but also solve the country's most pressing challenges. This Conclave embodies that vision, bringing together thought leaders, investors and changemakers to shape an inclusive and sustainable future for India.

The IIM Calcutta Innovation Park is set up under the aegis of the IIM-C to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

