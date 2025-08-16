Railway recruitment

Central Railway Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2418 Apprentice Posts at rrccr.com; Check Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Aug 2025
15:27 PM

File Image

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com
The age limit to apply for the post should be in between 15 years to 24 years as on August 12, 2025

The Central Railway invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2418 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on August 12 and will end on September 11, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training(NCVT/SCVT).

The age limit to apply for the post should be in between 15 years to 24 years as on August 12, 2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

The application fee is Rs 100. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from paying any fee. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Aug 2025
15:29 PM
Railway recruitment Railway exams
