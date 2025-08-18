UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for EO/AO and APFC Posts Today

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration window for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2025 today, August 18. Candidates who are aspiring to join as Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) must ensure their applications are submitted through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration window for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2025 today, August 18. Candidates who are aspiring to join as Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) must ensure their applications are submitted through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, before the deadline.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute. The application process requires candidates to first complete the one-time registration, log in to their account, fill in the form with accurate details, upload the necessary documents, and make the payment of the prescribed fee before submitting the application.

The selection process for UPSC EPFO 2025 will be carried out in two stages. The first stage is the Combined Recruitment Test (CRT), which will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates who qualify in this test will be shortlisted for the second stage, which is the interview round. The CRT will be of two hours’ duration and will carry equal weightage for all questions. However, candidates must attempt carefully, as negative marking will apply—one-third of the marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Notably, no penalty will be imposed for unanswered questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC has advised aspirants to carefully go through the official notification and stay updated through its website for detailed information regarding the recruitment process.