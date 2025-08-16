Staff Selection Commission Releases SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2024 at ssc.gov.in- Link Here

Summary Candidates who took the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check and download the final answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in As per the official notice, both documents will be available for download till August 29, 2025 up to 6 PM

The Staff Selection Commission published the SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer key 2024. Candidates who took the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check and download the final answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Along with the final answer key, the commission has also released the candidates' response sheet. As per the official notice, both documents will be available for download till August 29, 2025 up to 6 PM. Further, as per the commission, the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the SSC website shortly.

The official notice reads, “Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) from 14.08.2025 (06:00PM) to 29.08.2025 (06:00PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the Login link given below.”

SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to download



1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. On the home page, go to Candidate Login tab

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. The SSC SI Paper 2 final answer key will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 was declared on August 8, 2025. The Paper 2 examination was conducted on March 8, 2025. The Paper-II for additional 59 candidates was conducted on April 30, 2025.

SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2024: Direct Link