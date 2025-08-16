IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025 Concludes Tomorrow- Link to Apply Here

Summary Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can do it through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in To be eligible, candidates should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board of Education

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will conclude the registration process for Security Assistant/ Executive posts on August 17, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can do it through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on July 26, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board of Education. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Post Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in

2. Click on IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Post Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 100 and recruitment processing charges is Rs 550.