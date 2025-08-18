WBSSC

WBSSC SLST Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Hall Ticket Download Steps and Exam Schedule

Posted on 18 Aug 2025
File Image

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued the admit cards for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — westbengalssc.com — using their login credentials.

To access the WBSSC SLST 2025 admit card, candidates need to visit the website, go to Candidate Login, and enter their Candidate ID, Mobile Number, and Password. After submitting the details, the admit card will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and preserved for exam day.

The WBSSC SLST is conducted to recruit teachers for government and government-aided schools across West Bengal. This year’s recruitment drive is one of the largest, with 35,726 vacancies, including 12,514 posts for Assistant Teachers of Classes 11 and 12 (Higher Secondary) and 23,212 posts for Assistant Teachers of Classes 9 and 10 (Secondary).

As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted in two phases. The test for Classes 9 and 10 will be held on September 7, 2025, while the exam for Classes 11 and 12 (Higher Secondary) will take place on September 14, 2025. Both exams will be conducted in a single shift from noon to 1.30 PM.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their hall tickets and carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the examination centre.

