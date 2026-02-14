UEM Kolkata’s Rangrez 2026 Celebrates “Retro Maximalism” in Inaugural Design Carnival

Summary he festival was designed to do more than just celebrate nostalgia; it aimed to bridge the gap between technical engineering and creative intuition This year, the stage was graced by a distinguished panel of Kolkata’s most influential creative voices: Ankur Debnath, Suchishmita Barik, Kankan Bose, Tiyasa Bhadra, and Argho Biswas

The University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, recently witnessed a historic transformation as its New Town campus turned into a kaleidoscopic tribute to the vibrant 1990s. Rangrez 2026, the inaugural Annual Design Carnival organized by the Design Society UEMK, successfully concluded a two-day celebration of "Retro Maximalism." The festival was designed to do more than just celebrate nostalgia; it aimed to bridge the gap between technical engineering and creative intuition. By exploring the bold typography, flamboyant fashion, and dramatic narratives of 90s Indian cinema, the event provided a platform for students to see how design thinking serves as the backbone of modern problem-solving and product development.

​The intellectual heart of the carnival was the flagship symposium, Mehfil-e-Design. This year, the stage was graced by a distinguished panel of Kolkata’s most influential creative voices: Ankur Debnath, Suchishmita Barik, Kankan Bose, Tiyasa Bhadra, and Argho Biswas. In a deeply moving and interactive session, the speakers moved beyond the technicalities of their craft to discuss the "why" behind their art.

​The artists delved into how their work influences people on an emotional level and shared the personal inspirations - ranging from the chaotic beauty of Kolkata’s streets to the cinematic grandeur of the 90s - that drive their creative processes. Most importantly, the speakers addressed the student body directly, offering heartfelt encouragement to the next generation. They spoke about the courage required to follow one’s passion in a traditional world, urging the engineering and design students to remain authentic to their creative instincts and to see their unique passions as their greatest strengths.

​The first day of the carnival focused on laying the groundwork for visual storytelling. The festivities began with LitBox, where participants redesigned collectible matchboxes using vintage patterns and iconic film dialogues, and Mailed It, which challenged creators to craft nostalgic postcards and custom postage stamps. The art of the lens was celebrated in Dastaan-E-Frame, as photographers transitioned into directors to capture cinematic photo sequences.

​The afternoon saw illustrators diving into RetroFrame, focusing on the intricate world of motion sequence design. As evening approached, the energy shifted toward the digital realm with the commencement of the Designathon by GDG. This 24-hour sprint challenged participants to integrate the "more-is-more" aesthetic of the 90s into modern, functional UI/UX logic. Day 1 reached its visual peak with CoverVerse, an event where classic album and movie posters were reimagined for the modern age, followed by an evening jamming session that captured the camaraderie of the Design Society.

​Day 2 maintained the high-octane momentum, beginning with Ren-AI-ssance by Pragya, a fast-paced technology and MELA quiz that tested the participants' wit and cultural knowledge. This was followed by The Couture Sabha, a high-fashion showcase where legendary cinematic outfits were reinterpreted into contemporary, wearable art. Sequential storytelling took center stage in Storyboard Spectacle by Club De Painture, where participants translated complex narratives into static or motion-based frames.

​The afternoon featured Brand Rewind, a challenge to build comprehensive brand identities for retro products, and Beat It by Symphony, where musicians composed tracks blending modern production with the distinctive "90s sound." The competitive segment of the festival concluded with Kathaakriti by Voices, a soul-stirring event where visual designs were translated into narrated poetry and oral stories. The carnival closed with a high-energy performance by the in-house music team, celebrating the successful collaboration between GDG, Pragya, Voices, Symphony, and Club De Painture. The success of Rangrez 2026 stands as a testament to the hard work of the organizing committee and the unwavering support of our sponsors.

​Most importantly, we wish to extend our deepest and most sincere gratitude to every single participant. Their enthusiasm, long hours of hard work, and willingness to push the boundaries of imagination are what truly brought this carnival to life. Whether they took home a prize or simply shared their vision with the community, their presence made Rangrez a success. At Design Society, we believe that design is a pulse - a language used when words fall short - and you all spoke that language beautifully. As the curtains fell, the spirit of "Retro Maximalism" remained, leaving the campus inspired and already looking forward to the next edition.