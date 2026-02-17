UP Board Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Will Candidates be Allowed to Enter Centres Without an Admit Card?

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has introduced a significant relief measure for students appearing in the 2026 board exams. Traditionally, candidates were strictly barred from entering the examination hall without a valid admit card.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has introduced a significant relief measure for students appearing in the 2026 board exams. In a departure from earlier norms, the Board has allowed conditional entry to examination centres for students who may forget to carry their admit cards on exam day.

Traditionally, candidates were strictly barred from entering the examination hall without a valid admit card. However, recognising that a misplaced document should not cost a student an entire academic year, the Board has implemented a special verification rule for this year’s examinations. Under this provision, the authority to permit entry rests with the examination centre superintendent or supervising teacher.

According to the revised guidelines, if a student fails to present their admit card, officials at the centre may verify the candidate’s identity and registration details through internal school records, attendance registers, and other official documentation. In addition, students may use valid photo identification such as Aadhaar card, school identity card, or other recognised ID proofs to support the verification process.

The Board has clarified that this flexibility is intended strictly as a contingency measure. It is not an automatic right to appear without an admit card. The decision remains subject to the discretion of the centre authorities after proper identity confirmation. Furthermore, students allowed to sit for an exam under this provision may be instructed to produce their admit card on the next examination day to ensure full compliance with procedural requirements.

Officials have emphasised that while the new rule provides relief in genuine emergency situations, carrying the original admit card remains mandatory in principle and is strongly recommended to avoid delays or complications at the examination centre.

The move comes as the UP Board examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The admit card remains an essential document as it contains key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre details, and subject-wise schedule. Students and parents are therefore advised to safeguard the document carefully and promptly contact their respective schools if any discrepancies or issues arise before the commencement of the exams.