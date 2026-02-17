CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin for Class X and XII: No Entry After 10 AM, Key Advisory in Place

Summary The CBSE Board Exams 2026 have officially begun from today, February 17, with lakhs of Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing across India and abroad. As the examinations get underway, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated strict reporting guidelines, making it clear that candidates will not be allowed to enter examination centres after 10 AM under any circumstances.

The CBSE Board Exams 2026 have officially begun from today, February 17, with lakhs of Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing across India and abroad. As the examinations get underway, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated strict reporting guidelines, making it clear that candidates will not be allowed to enter examination centres after 10 AM under any circumstances.

With the exams now in progress, the board has emphasized punctuality and adherence to exam-day protocols to ensure a smooth and uniform conduct across centres.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are being conducted in a single morning shift, beginning at 10.30 AM. The exams are taking place not only across India but also in 26 other countries where CBSE-affiliated schools operate. Given the scale, the board has underlined the importance of timely reporting to facilitate identity verification, frisking, seating arrangements, and other pre-exam formalities before the question papers are distributed.

Strict Reporting Time and Bell Schedule

As per CBSE’s clear instructions, candidates must reach their examination centres well before 10 AM. Entry gates are closed at 10 AM sharp, and latecomers are not permitted inside the premises.

Question papers are distributed at 10.15 AM, allowing students 15 minutes to read the instructions and review the paper before writing begins at 10.30 AM. The exam concludes strictly according to the duration mentioned on the question paper.

To ensure uniformity and better time management, CBSE has introduced a structured bell system across centres. A single bell rings when 10 minutes remain for the conclusion of the examination, while a longer bell signals the official end of the paper. This standardised system aims to avoid confusion and maintain discipline in all exam halls.

Candidates falling under the PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category are being provided additional time as per existing CBSE norms.

Mandatory Documents and Travel Planning

Students have been instructed to carry their CBSE admit card along with valid identification documents to the examination centre. Without these, entry may be denied.

The board has also advised students to plan their commute carefully, factoring in possible traffic congestion, road diversions, or weather-related disruptions. Reaching the centre early is crucial to avoid last-minute stress or disqualification due to late arrival.

Internal Assessment and Practical Marks Deadline

Internal assessments and practical examinations commenced on January 1, 2026, and schools were directed to complete evaluations within the prescribed timeline. Timely submission of these marks is essential for smooth compilation of results and issuance of final mark sheets.

Focus on Discipline and Smooth Conduct

CBSE officials have stressed close coordination between schools, parents, and local authorities to ensure orderly conduct of the examinations. Invigilators and centre administrators have been directed to strictly enforce reporting schedules and examination protocols.

Students and parents are encouraged to stay updated through official CBSE notifications for any further instructions during the examination period. By adhering to the guidelines, the board aims to ensure that the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are conducted in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner for lakhs of candidates in India and overseas.