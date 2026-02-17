PM Unveils the 22nd IIM of the Country - ₹555 Crore Approved for Infrastructure and Operations

Summary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally inaugurated the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati, marking a major milestone in expanding premier management education in Assam. The inauguration ceremony was conducted virtually, while the institute commenced its first academic session from a temporary campus located at Tech City, Bongora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally inaugurated the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati, marking a major milestone in expanding premier management education in Assam and the North-Eastern region. The inauguration ceremony was conducted virtually, while the institute commenced its first academic session from a temporary campus located at Tech City, Bongora.

With its launch, IIM Guwahati becomes the second Indian Institute of Management in the North-East after the Indian Institute of Management Shillong and the 22nd IIM established across the country. The development is seen as a significant step toward strengthening professional education infrastructure in a region that has historically had limited access to top-tier management institutions.

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a comprehensive financial package of ₹555 crore to support the establishment and growth of the institute. The approved funding will cover the setup and operational requirements of the temporary transit campus, the construction and development of the permanent campus at Marabhita (Palasbari) in Kamrup district, and academic as well as administrative expenses for the first five years of functioning.

The financial support will facilitate the development of modern academic infrastructure, including classrooms, faculty offices, research centres, student hostels, and other essential facilities. The allocation is aimed at ensuring that IIM Guwahati is equipped to deliver high-quality management education comparable to other premier IIMs in the country.

The institute has already begun its first academic session, offering management and executive education programmes. During its initial phase, academic guidance and mentorship are being provided by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, one of India’s leading business schools. This collaboration is expected to help establish robust academic standards and institutional practices at the new campus.

In the coming years, IIM Guwahati plans to introduce flagship postgraduate programmes such as MBA or Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management. The institute also intends to expand into management development programmes and doctoral-level courses as its infrastructure and faculty base grow.

The inauguration and funding approval are viewed as transformative steps for higher education and leadership development in Northeast India. By attracting students from across the country, IIM Guwahati aims to contribute to intellectual growth, entrepreneurial development, and economic advancement in the region.

The establishment of a full-fledged campus at Marabhita (Palasbari) is expected to create long-term academic and professional opportunities. Strengthening the management education ecosystem in Assam will not only enhance career prospects for aspiring business leaders but also promote regional academic excellence.

The move aligns with broader national efforts to improve access to premier professional education institutions in underserved regions, thereby ensuring more balanced educational development across India.