Indian Institute of Management

PM Unveils the 22nd IIM of the Country - ₹555 Crore Approved for Infrastructure and Operations

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2026
09:51 AM

Ministry of Education

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally inaugurated the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati, marking a major milestone in expanding premier management education in Assam.
The inauguration ceremony was conducted virtually, while the institute commenced its first academic session from a temporary campus located at Tech City, Bongora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally inaugurated the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati, marking a major milestone in expanding premier management education in Assam and the North-Eastern region. The inauguration ceremony was conducted virtually, while the institute commenced its first academic session from a temporary campus located at Tech City, Bongora.

With its launch, IIM Guwahati becomes the second Indian Institute of Management in the North-East after the Indian Institute of Management Shillong and the 22nd IIM established across the country. The development is seen as a significant step toward strengthening professional education infrastructure in a region that has historically had limited access to top-tier management institutions.

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a comprehensive financial package of ₹555 crore to support the establishment and growth of the institute. The approved funding will cover the setup and operational requirements of the temporary transit campus, the construction and development of the permanent campus at Marabhita (Palasbari) in Kamrup district, and academic as well as administrative expenses for the first five years of functioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial support will facilitate the development of modern academic infrastructure, including classrooms, faculty offices, research centres, student hostels, and other essential facilities. The allocation is aimed at ensuring that IIM Guwahati is equipped to deliver high-quality management education comparable to other premier IIMs in the country.

The institute has already begun its first academic session, offering management and executive education programmes. During its initial phase, academic guidance and mentorship are being provided by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, one of India’s leading business schools. This collaboration is expected to help establish robust academic standards and institutional practices at the new campus.

In the coming years, IIM Guwahati plans to introduce flagship postgraduate programmes such as MBA or Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management. The institute also intends to expand into management development programmes and doctoral-level courses as its infrastructure and faculty base grow.

The inauguration and funding approval are viewed as transformative steps for higher education and leadership development in Northeast India. By attracting students from across the country, IIM Guwahati aims to contribute to intellectual growth, entrepreneurial development, and economic advancement in the region.

The establishment of a full-fledged campus at Marabhita (Palasbari) is expected to create long-term academic and professional opportunities. Strengthening the management education ecosystem in Assam will not only enhance career prospects for aspiring business leaders but also promote regional academic excellence.

The move aligns with broader national efforts to improve access to premier professional education institutions in underserved regions, thereby ensuring more balanced educational development across India.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2026
09:52 AM
Indian Institute of Management IIM Guwahati PM Narendra Modi North-East
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin for Class X and XII: No Entry After 10 AM, Key Advisory i. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Will Candidates be Allowed to Enter Centres Witho. . .

NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Declared; Direct Result Link and Detailed. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Merit List Announced - Meet the State and Category Toppers for Session. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin for Class X and XII: No Entry After 10 AM, Key Advisory i. . .

UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Will Candidates be Allowed to Enter Centres Witho. . .

NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Declared; Direct Result Link and Detailed. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Merit List Announced - Meet the State and Category Toppers for Session. . .

Rank boost: A statue of Mao Zedong at Zhejiang University campus in Hangzhou. Zhejiang is the first Chinese institution to top global university rankings
Study abroad

The Big Shift

National Testing Agency (NTA)

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2025 OUT For Over 13 Lakh; 12 Candidates Score 100 Percent. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality