Vivekanand Business School (VBS) Launches a First of its Kind 15+9 PGDM; All Details Here

Vivekanand Business School (VBS) has become the first business school in India to announce the launch of a 15+9 Post Graduate Diploma in Management – the Transformation Pathway, an industry-immersive programme. VBS’s 15+9 PGDM structure comprises 15 months of intensive classroom learning followed by a 9-month internship, enabling students to make the transition from theory to practice. A revolutionary future-ready learning ecosystem, it is designed to combine academic excellence with real-world impact.

Built on the integrated pillars of Program, People, Place, and Proof of Quality, the course reimagines management education by combining classroom rigor, industry immersion, and global exposure to prepare students for leadership in an interconnected economy. The curriculum blends business fundamentals, emerging technologies, micro-credits, open electives, industry projects, and global immersion. Learning is strengthened by a highly qualified faculty, with 95% holding PhDs and an average of 15 years of experience.

Introducing the program, Sandeep Bhardwaj, Director, Vivekanand Business School said, “The course is built on a simple idea: learning is most powerful when theory meets practice. Our program ensures students don’t just understand concepts; it guarantees that they learn to apply them in real business environments. By integrating academics with hands-on industry experience and global exposure, we are shaping graduates who are workplace-ready from day one and equipped to grow into thoughtful, effective leaders.”

Anchored by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and seen as equivalent to an MBA by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the Transformation Pathway reflects VBS’s commitment to quality, relevance, and outcomes. Through its integrated model of pedagogy, partnerships, pathways, and professional development, Vivekanand Business School continues to nurture confident, globally aware graduates.