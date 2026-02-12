postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM)

Vivekanand Business School (VBS) Launches a First of its Kind 15+9 PGDM; All Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
13:40 PM

VBS

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Built on the integrated pillars of Program, People, Place, and Proof of Quality, the course reimagines management education by combining classroom rigor, industry immersion, and global exposure to prepare students for leadership in an interconnected economy
Through its integrated model of pedagogy, partnerships, pathways, and professional development, Vivekanand Business School continues to nurture confident, globally aware graduates

Vivekanand Business School (VBS) has become the first business school in India to announce the launch of a 15+9 Post Graduate Diploma in Management – the Transformation Pathway, an industry-immersive programme. VBS’s 15+9 PGDM structure comprises 15 months of intensive classroom learning followed by a 9-month internship, enabling students to make the transition from theory to practice. A revolutionary future-ready learning ecosystem, it is designed to combine academic excellence with real-world impact.

Built on the integrated pillars of Program, People, Place, and Proof of Quality, the course reimagines management education by combining classroom rigor, industry immersion, and global exposure to prepare students for leadership in an interconnected economy. The curriculum blends business fundamentals, emerging technologies, micro-credits, open electives, industry projects, and global immersion. Learning is strengthened by a highly qualified faculty, with 95% holding PhDs and an average of 15 years of experience.

Introducing the program, Sandeep Bhardwaj, Director, Vivekanand Business School said, “The course is built on a simple idea: learning is most powerful when theory meets practice. Our program ensures students don’t just understand concepts; it guarantees that they learn to apply them in real business environments. By integrating academics with hands-on industry experience and global exposure, we are shaping graduates who are workplace-ready from day one and equipped to grow into thoughtful, effective leaders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anchored by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and seen as equivalent to an MBA by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the Transformation Pathway reflects VBS’s commitment to quality, relevance, and outcomes. Through its integrated model of pedagogy, partnerships, pathways, and professional development, Vivekanand Business School continues to nurture confident, globally aware graduates.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
13:41 PM
postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) PGDM Vivekanand Business School
Similar stories
Goa Institute of Management

Inception 2026 at Goa Institute of Management Promises Two Days of Art, Music and Fas. . .

PG diploma

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for its Online PG Diploma in Healthcare Product Developmen. . .

KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU)
KIIT University

Leading University Records Strong Placements with Offers from NVIDIA and Microsoft

IIEST Shibpur

RoboCon 3.0 at IIEST Shibpur Highlights Student Innovation in Robotics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TET

BSE Odisha Declares OTET December 2025 Result; Pass Percentage Stands at 68.97%

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares DNB Final Theory Exam Results December 2025; Check at natboard.edu.in

Police recruitment

SLPRB Assam Begins Police Recruitment 2026 for 3,228 Posts; Apply by February 22, Rea. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Extends CBO Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline; 2,050 Posts to Be Filled

Rajasthan government

RSSB Clerk Grade II, Junior Assistant Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; 10,644 Vacan. . .

Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; First Paper Psychology

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality