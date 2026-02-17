JEE Mains 2026 Merit List Announced - Meet the State and Category Toppers for Session 1!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, with 12 candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile. Alongside the results, the NTA has published detailed gender-wise, category-wise, and state-wise performance data on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, with 12 candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile. Out of the 13,04,653 candidates who appeared for the January session, only a dozen achieved the highest possible score, highlighting the intense competition in one of India’s most prominent engineering entrance examinations.

According to the officially released JEE Main 2026 toppers list, Rajasthan emerged as the leading state with three candidates scoring 100 percentile — the highest from any state this year. Notably, no female candidate secured a 100 percentile in Session 1. Alongside the results, the NTA has published detailed gender-wise, category-wise, and state-wise performance data on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Session 1 examinations were conducted from January 21 to January 29. The 12 candidates who achieved a perfect NTA score of 100 include Shreyas Mishra (Delhi-NCT), Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh), Shubham Kumar (Bihar), Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam (Rajasthan), Bhavesh Patra (Odisha), Anay Jain (Haryana), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), Purohit Nimay (Gujarat), and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana).

Apart from the perfect scorers, several candidates across states secured exceptionally high NTA scores above 99 percentile.

Find the detailed state toppers list here.

General Category toppers

Shreyas Mishra, Shubham Kumar, Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar, Bhavesh Patra, Anay Jain, Madhav Viradiya, Purohit Nimay, Vivan Sharad Mahiswari, Arnav Gautam, Pasala Mohith - 100 score

Gen-EWS Category topper

Shresth Jasoria - 99.9992442 score

OBC-NCL Category topper

Narendrababu Gari Mahith - 100 score

SC Category topper

Deva Srivedh - 99.9992271 score

ST Category topper

Daksh Sehra - 99.9938620 score

PwBD topper

Arsh Jain - 99.9100843 score

Students who are dissatisfied with their January session performance will have the opportunity to improve their scores in Session 2. The registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will remain open until February 25 on the NTA’s official website. The second phase of the examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to April 9 for both BE/BTech (Paper 1) and BArch/BPlanning (Paper 2).

The NTA has clarified that the final rank list will be prepared by considering the best score obtained by candidates across the two attempts. Aspirants are therefore encouraged to carefully evaluate their performance and register for the April session if they aim to enhance their ranking in the highly competitive engineering entrance process.