MP NEET PG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Declared; Direct Result Link and Detailed List

The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the results of the MP NEET PG 2025 mop-up counselling after removing candidates who had secured admissions through the All India Quota (AIQ). The updated allotment list reflects revised seat distribution following the exclusion of ineligible candidates.

According to official figures, a total of 2,221 candidates have been included in the mop-up round 3 allotment list. Out of these, 924 candidates have been newly allotted seats during this round of counselling. Additionally, 71 candidates secured seat upgrades from round 1, while 365 candidates moved to upgraded seats from round 2. Meanwhile, 228 candidates did not receive any upgrade in this round.

The state counselling authority reported that overall, approximately 1,588 postgraduate medical seats have been filled so far through the counselling process. However, more than 500 seats are still vacant, indicating that further rounds may be necessary to complete the admission process.

A significant number of candidates - 1,153 in total - were found to have already secured admission through the AIQ counselling process. These candidates were declared ineligible to participate in the MP NEET PG mop-up round and any subsequent state counselling rounds. The lowest score recorded in the mop-up round 3 allotment stood at 14 marks, reflecting the closing performance threshold in this phase.

As per the revised MP NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the mop-up round 3 are required to report physically to their respective colleges for document verification between February 17 and February 19. Candidates must complete all formalities within the stipulated deadline to confirm their admissions. The allotment order can be accessed and downloaded from the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Before participating in the mop-up round choice filling process, candidates were required to deposit a security amount. Non-NRI candidates had to pay a refundable security deposit of ₹2 lakh, while NRI candidates were required to deposit ₹10 lakh.

The Directorate has advised candidates to adhere strictly to the reporting schedule and ensure that all required documents are presented during verification to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats. Further updates regarding vacant seats and subsequent counselling rounds, if any, are expected to be released on the official portal.

Find the detailed seat allotment result here.