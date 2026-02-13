GD Birla Centre of Education

GD Birla Centre Hosts Memorable School Carnival 2026 with Music, Fashion and Games

Posted on 13 Feb 2026
15:54 PM

GD Birla Centre for Education

Summary
The GD Birla Centre for Education came alive with colour, music, and celebration as it organised a grand School Carnival on February 7, 2026, within the school premises. Marked by enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, parents, and guests, the event transformed the campus into a vibrant fairground filled with excitement and community spirit.

A wide array of game stalls kept students thoroughly entertained.

From the moment visitors entered the beautifully decorated campus, they were welcomed into an atmosphere of festivity and cheer. A wide array of game stalls kept students thoroughly entertained, offering engaging activities that encouraged friendly competition and teamwork. Meanwhile, food stalls serving delicious snacks and refreshments drew steady crowds, adding flavour to the lively celebrations.

Adding to the festive charm were several accessories and apparel stalls that attracted enthusiastic shoppers. These stalls not only enhanced the carnival experience but also gave students and parents the opportunity to explore creative merchandise in a joyful setting.

The energetic disco zone saw students dance freely to peppy music.

One of the standout attractions of the day was the energetic disco zone, where students danced freely to peppy music, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The fashion show that followed showcased the confidence, creativity, and stage presence of the students. Their vibrant outfits and poised performances were met with warm applause from the audience. Energetic dance performances further elevated the mood, while a surprise flash mob captivated the crowd and became one of the most talked-about moments of the carnival.

Another interactive highlight was the lively Juke Box, where students could request their favourite songs. This unique feature added a personalised touch to the celebration and kept the energy levels high throughout the day.

Beyond entertainment, the carnival carried a meaningful social message. A particularly heartwarming aspect of the event was the presence of children from the orphanage Shaishab, who were invited to join the festivities. Their cheerful participation and bright smiles added deeper significance to the celebration, reinforcing values of empathy, inclusiveness, and social responsibility among students.

The School Carnival 2026 concluded on a joyful and fulfilling note, leaving behind cherished memories for all who attended. More than just a day of fun, the event successfully fostered social bonding, creativity, and a spirit of sharing happiness—reflecting the holistic values upheld by GD Birla Centre for Education.

GD Birla Centre of Education Carnival
