Inception 2026 at Goa Institute of Management Promises Two Days of Art, Music and Fashion

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
11:31 AM

Goa Institute of Management

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is set to host Inception 2026, the prestigious annual performing arts festival on February 13 and 14.
As one of the institute’s most anticipated cultural events, the two-day festival promises an immersive celebration of music, dance, fashion, and performance, blending artistic brilliance with curated culinary and experiential showcases.

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is set to host Inception 2026, the prestigious annual performing arts festival organised by Inception — The Performing Arts Society of GIM, on February 13 and 14. As one of the institute’s most anticipated cultural events, the two-day festival promises an immersive celebration of music, dance, fashion, and performance, blending artistic brilliance with curated culinary and experiential showcases.Inception, the esteemed performing arts society of GIM, has consistently championed creative expression and artistic excellence among students. Through its flagship festival, the society provides a vibrant platform for performers and art enthusiasts to converge, fostering a culture that balances academic rigour with cultural enrichment. Over the years, the festival has grown into a cornerstone of student engagement, upholding high standards while merging tradition with contemporary artistic expression.

The 2026 edition is supported by a distinguished network of partners. AD Enterprises joins as the Title Sponsor, while HPCL and CAS ANT EVENTS come on board as Associate Partners. The New India Assurance Company Limited serves as the Official Insurance Partner. Strategic collaborations further strengthen the festival’s experience, including Eichbaum as Beer Partner facilitated by Tipsy Turtle, Cornitos as Official Snacking Partner, and Canara Bank as Banking Partner. Operational and logistical support is provided by Delhivery (Logistics Partner) and ADL Coordinates (Safety and Compliance Partner). Creative and experiential inputs come from Tribevibe (Festival Partner) and Manikarnika Events (Talent Partner).

The festival will also feature a rich culinary and hospitality lineup with partners such as Korea Goa, Tasty Trucker, Cheezy Bites, Burgers & More, Desserts & More, Suzan Caterers, Chaat Stall, and Waffle Art. Lifestyle and gifting collaborations include Nutri Skin Science, Big Banyan Wines, The Tonia Group, Ereganto, Jeonju Soju, Tipsy Bomb, Pintola Nutrition, and Maheshwari Steels. Outreach and media visibility are amplified through partnerships with Fashion Herald Magazine (Media Partner), Goa Chronicle (Editorial Partner), The EduGraph (Digital Media Partner), and The Education Tree (Youth Community Partner).

The festivities will begin with two precursor events. OxyGIM Night will set the tone with a captivating performance by OxyGIM, the institute’s distinguished band, creating an elegant and melodic prelude to the main celebration. This will be followed by the much-anticipated Beer Launch, unveiling the official beer partner and infusing added excitement into the festival atmosphere.

During the main festival days, a series of competitive showcases will spotlight student talent. Feet on Fire, a dynamic group dance contest, and Just Du-et, a solo and duo dance competition, will demonstrate the depth of performance skills within the institute. Melody & Muse, the signature music competition, will provide a platform for vocalists and instrumentalists to display their artistry. The artistic journey will culminate in Melange, GIM’s premier fashion showcase, blending style, creativity, and stagecraft in a visually striking finale.

Day 1 of Inception 2026 will conclude with a high-energy live performance by BYOB Band, known for their engaging stage presence and contemporary musical style. Their spirited performance is expected to electrify the audience and set a vibrant tone for the festival.

Day 2 will feature the grand headlining act by acclaimed singer Shahid Mallya, celebrated for his powerful vocals and emotionally resonant performances across Bollywood and independent music. With a repertoire that blends soulful melodies and high-energy numbers, he is set to deliver a spectacular finale that promises to leave attendees spellbound.

With its stellar lineup, strong industry partnerships, and unwavering commitment to artistic excellence, Inception 2026 is poised to offer an unparalleled cultural experience. The Goa Institute of Management invites students, faculty, and art enthusiasts to be part of this remarkable celebration of creativity, performance, and youthful expression.

