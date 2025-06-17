UEM Jaipur

A proven path to success: Secure your career with Jaipur’s placement powerhouse

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
17:58 PM
UEM Jaipur

UEM Jaipur Source: UEM Jaipur

Summary
UEM Jaipur has forged collaborations with numerous reputed companies, leading to diverse placement opportunities for students.
UEM Jaipur offers a high-quality education with a strong emphasis on practical skills and industry relevance.

The University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Jaipur, is rapidly gaining recognition for its strong focus on placements and industry readiness. With a dedicated Training and Placement Cell, UEM Jaipur actively connects students with leading companies across diverse sectors.

Key Highlights of UEM Jaipur Placements:

Strong Industry Partnerships: UEM Jaipur has forged collaborations with numerous reputed companies, leading to diverse placement opportunities for students.

Focus on Skill Development: The university emphasises practical training and skill development, ensuring students are well-prepared for industry demands.

Impressive Placement Records: UEM Jaipur boasts commendable placement statistics, with a consistent rise in the number of students securing jobs in renowned organisations.

Dedicated Placement Cell: The university has a dedicated placement cell that actively works to bridge the gap between academia and industry. The cell provides comprehensive placement support, including: a) Training and workshops on résumé writing, interview skills, and aptitude development b) Organising campus recruitment drives and job fairs c) Providing career counselling and guidance to students.

Top Recruiters at UEM Jaipur:

UEM Jaipur has attracted placements from a wide range of top-tier companies, including:

· TCS

· Wipro

· Infosys

· Capgemini

· Cognizant

· Tech Mahindra

· Amazon

· IBM

· Deloitte

and many others.

Factors Contributing to UEM Jaipur's Placement Success:

· Quality Education: UEM Jaipur offers a high-quality education with a strong emphasis on practical skills and industry relevance.

· Experienced Faculty: The university boasts a team of experienced faculty members who are experts in their respective fields.

· State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: UEM Jaipur provides students with access to modern infrastructure and advanced facilities.

· Industry-Oriented Curriculum: The university’s curriculum is designed to align with the evolving demands of the industry.

UEM Jaipur's Commitment to Placement Enhancement:

UEM Jaipur is dedicated to continuously enhancing its placement initiatives. The university regularly updates its curriculum, deepens industry partnerships, and invests in robust skill development programmes to ensure students are well-prepared to secure rewarding careers.

UEM Jaipur’s strong focus on placements, combined with its commitment to quality education and robust industry connections, makes it an ideal choice for students aspiring to build a successful future. The university’s impressive placement record and dedicated placement cell stand as testaments to its unwavering commitment to providing students with the best possible career opportunities.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of UEM Jaipur by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2025
17:59 PM
UEM Jaipur Education Career Students Courses Industry
Similar stories
EIILM-Kolkata

Shaping the Future of Global Finance: This leading institution from Kolkata to host g. . .

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU)
Dayananda Sagar University

A great opportunity awaits students at this world-class institute for research and in. . .

ICCR

Kolkata Gears Up for Bengal Diplomacy Summit 2025: A Festival of Youth, Ideas & Diplo. . .

Amity University

Dream Big, Study Smart: Amity Uni Kolkata Rolls Out Major Scholarships for +2 Student. . .

Read Next
WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Live Now - Schedule, Key Changes & Application S. . .

NIOS Result

NIOS Class 12th Result 2025 Announced at results.nios.ac.in - Link and Pass Percentag. . .

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Answer Key 2025 - UPJEE Provisional Key Out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in! Direc. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Launches UG Admission 2025-26 Portal: First Phase Application Begins for Over 7100. . .

Summer camp

An eye on the sky

nytns/lorenzo matteucci
Unemployment

Not so intelligent

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality