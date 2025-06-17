A proven path to success: Secure your career with Jaipur’s placement powerhouse

Summary UEM Jaipur has forged collaborations with numerous reputed companies, leading to diverse placement opportunities for students. UEM Jaipur offers a high-quality education with a strong emphasis on practical skills and industry relevance.

The University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Jaipur, is rapidly gaining recognition for its strong focus on placements and industry readiness. With a dedicated Training and Placement Cell, UEM Jaipur actively connects students with leading companies across diverse sectors.

Key Highlights of UEM Jaipur Placements:

● Strong Industry Partnerships: UEM Jaipur has forged collaborations with numerous reputed companies, leading to diverse placement opportunities for students.

● Focus on Skill Development: The university emphasises practical training and skill development, ensuring students are well-prepared for industry demands.

● Impressive Placement Records: UEM Jaipur boasts commendable placement statistics, with a consistent rise in the number of students securing jobs in renowned organisations.

● Dedicated Placement Cell: The university has a dedicated placement cell that actively works to bridge the gap between academia and industry. The cell provides comprehensive placement support, including: a) Training and workshops on résumé writing, interview skills, and aptitude development b) Organising campus recruitment drives and job fairs c) Providing career counselling and guidance to students.

Top Recruiters at UEM Jaipur:

UEM Jaipur has attracted placements from a wide range of top-tier companies, including:

· TCS

· Wipro

· Infosys

· Capgemini

· Cognizant

· Tech Mahindra

· Amazon

· IBM

· Deloitte

and many others.

Factors Contributing to UEM Jaipur's Placement Success:

· Quality Education: UEM Jaipur offers a high-quality education with a strong emphasis on practical skills and industry relevance.

· Experienced Faculty: The university boasts a team of experienced faculty members who are experts in their respective fields.

· State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: UEM Jaipur provides students with access to modern infrastructure and advanced facilities.

· Industry-Oriented Curriculum: The university’s curriculum is designed to align with the evolving demands of the industry.

UEM Jaipur's Commitment to Placement Enhancement:

UEM Jaipur is dedicated to continuously enhancing its placement initiatives. The university regularly updates its curriculum, deepens industry partnerships, and invests in robust skill development programmes to ensure students are well-prepared to secure rewarding careers.

UEM Jaipur’s strong focus on placements, combined with its commitment to quality education and robust industry connections, makes it an ideal choice for students aspiring to build a successful future. The university’s impressive placement record and dedicated placement cell stand as testaments to its unwavering commitment to providing students with the best possible career opportunities.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of UEM Jaipur by ABP Digital Brand Hub.