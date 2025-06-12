Amity University

Dream Big, Study Smart: Amity Uni Kolkata Rolls Out Major Scholarships for +2 Students

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2025
14:36 PM

Amity University, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
For students fresh out of their +2 examinations, the search for a future shaped by ambition and opportunity often meets the hurdle of financial strain.
With a powerful, merit-driven scholarship programme for the 2025 academic session, the Amity University is ensuring no bright student is denied a chance to chase their academic dreams.

For students fresh out of their +2 examinations, the search for a future shaped by ambition and opportunity often meets the hurdle of financial strain. But Amity University Kolkata is determined to change that narrative. With a powerful, merit-driven scholarship programme for the 2025 academic session, the institution is ensuring no bright student is denied a chance to chase their academic dreams.

Scholarships That Make a Real Difference

In an era when rising education costs hold back even the most deserving candidates, Amity Kolkata’s merit-based scholarships are game-changers. The programme covers a broad spectrum of fields — from Engineering, Management, Biotechnology, and Law to Psychology, Mass Communication, and Data Science.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Class XII students scoring 70% and above in CBSE, ISC, or state board exams, the percentage of fee waivers are:

  • 100% tuition waiver for those scoring 93% and above
  • 50% waiver for 88%–92.99%
  • 25% waiver for 70%–87.99%

Support Beyond Undergraduate Courses

Students pursuing postgraduate programmes such as MBA, MCA, MA in English, Applied Psychology, or MSc programmes can secure scholarships based on both academic consistency and competitive test scores:

  • 100% scholarship for 93% in Class XII and 80% in graduation
  • 50% scholarship for 88–92.99% in Class XII and 75% in graduation
  • 25% scholarship for competitive exam scorers (CAT: 75 percentile and above, and MAT/GMAT: 500 and above)

The university’s appeal extends beyond academics. With industry-integrated curricula, global collaborations, cutting-edge labs, internship support, and leadership training, it builds not just graduates but future leaders.

With scholarships awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, students are urged to act swiftly. Explore programmes and apply at amity.edu/kolkata.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2025
14:38 PM
Amity University scholarships
Similar stories
BESC

The Bhawanipur Education Society College Announces LEVERAGE 2025: Kolkata’s Premier. . .

Image -(L to R) Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Mr. Lalit Raj Meena National President IIMM, Dr. Basab Chakraborty MD STEP IIT KGP, Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co- Chairperson, Techno India Group and Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Sengupta, Rector, Techno India University at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence on Blue Economy at Techno India University on the occasion of World Environment Day.
Techno India University

Techno India University Hosts Global Summit on “Wealth from the Blue: Opportunities. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Through the Lens for Nature: SNU’s ‘Bridging Classrooms & Forests’ Celebrates W. . .

IIM Ranchi

IIM Ranchi to Host the 10th Pan-IIM WMC: Focusing on Social Impact through Management. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Soon- Check Last Date To Register Inside

WB schools

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Distric. . .

NTA

NTA Closes AIAPGET 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Direct Link Here

MAKAUT

MAKAUT Releases WB PGET Admit Card 2025 at pget.examflix.in- Direct Link to Download . . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 - NBEMS Issues Notice Regarding Exam City, Publishes New List for Select. . .

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Released - Challenge Submission Deadline Extended!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality