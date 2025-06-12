Dream Big, Study Smart: Amity Uni Kolkata Rolls Out Major Scholarships for +2 Students

Summary For students fresh out of their +2 examinations, the search for a future shaped by ambition and opportunity often meets the hurdle of financial strain. With a powerful, merit-driven scholarship programme for the 2025 academic session, the Amity University is ensuring no bright student is denied a chance to chase their academic dreams.

For students fresh out of their +2 examinations, the search for a future shaped by ambition and opportunity often meets the hurdle of financial strain. But Amity University Kolkata is determined to change that narrative. With a powerful, merit-driven scholarship programme for the 2025 academic session, the institution is ensuring no bright student is denied a chance to chase their academic dreams.

Scholarships That Make a Real Difference

In an era when rising education costs hold back even the most deserving candidates, Amity Kolkata’s merit-based scholarships are game-changers. The programme covers a broad spectrum of fields — from Engineering, Management, Biotechnology, and Law to Psychology, Mass Communication, and Data Science.

For Class XII students scoring 70% and above in CBSE, ISC, or state board exams, the percentage of fee waivers are:

100% tuition waiver for those scoring 93% and above

50% waiver for 88%–92.99%

25% waiver for 70%–87.99%

Support Beyond Undergraduate Courses

Students pursuing postgraduate programmes such as MBA, MCA, MA in English, Applied Psychology, or MSc programmes can secure scholarships based on both academic consistency and competitive test scores:

100% scholarship for 93% in Class XII and 80% in graduation

50% scholarship for 88–92.99% in Class XII and 75% in graduation

25% scholarship for competitive exam scorers (CAT: 75 percentile and above, and MAT/GMAT: 500 and above)

The university’s appeal extends beyond academics. With industry-integrated curricula, global collaborations, cutting-edge labs, internship support, and leadership training, it builds not just graduates but future leaders.

With scholarships awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, students are urged to act swiftly. Explore programmes and apply at amity.edu/kolkata.