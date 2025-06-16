A great opportunity awaits students at this world-class institute for research and innovation

Summary At DSU provides an exceptional campus experience designed to empower students for success. Its vision is to be a centre of excellence in education, research, and training, fostering an environment that inspires creativity, innovation, and scholarly pursuits.

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), Bengaluru, stands as a testament to visionary leadership and academic excellence. DSU has grown into a distinguished educational institute, offering diverse programmes in engineering, computer applications, health sciences, arts, commerce and management, law, design, journalism, and more. Driven by a commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership, DSU closely aligns with the nation’s vision for progress and development. At DSU provides an exceptional campus experience designed to empower students for success. Its vision is to be a centre of excellence in education, research, and training, fostering an environment that inspires creativity, innovation, and scholarly pursuits.

DSU's state-of-the-art campus offers:

Globally renowned faculty

A cutting-edge curriculum

Infrastructure that meets international standards

Advanced innovation labs and modern lecture halls

Extensive libraries and digital learning resources

World-class sports and recreational facilities

Comfortable and secure hostel accommodations

Great opportunities for internships and placements with leading global corporations

DSU is awarded the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation and CDSIMER Hospital is proudly accredited by NABH.

The institution's innovation labs have been established with support from leading industry partners, including Autodesk, IBM, VMware, ETAS Bosch, Dassault Systèmes, GE Healthcare, Bosch Rexroth, Boston, NVIDIA, Analog Devices, and Texas Instruments.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Dayananda Sagar University by ABP Digital Brand Hub.