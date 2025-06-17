SSC CPO 2025 Notification Release Date Postponed Until Further Notice- Details Inside

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) postponed the notification release date for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or SSC CPO 2025 recruitment examination citing ‘administrative reasons’ All the candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) postponed the notification release date for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or SSC CPO 2025 recruitment examination citing ‘administrative reasons’.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 16.06.2025, has been deferred due to administrative reasons. The date of publication of the notice is being finalized in consultation with the user Department. All the candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission,” SSC said.

SSC CPO 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in Open the apply tab and select the exam name If you are a fresh candidate, click on the register now link and complete the one-time registration process. If you are an existing candidate, enter your details and log in to the account Fill out the application form and upload the required documents Make payment of the examination fee Save a copy of the confirmation page for later use

Earlier, the notification was scheduled to be released on June 16. Meanwhile, the result of the SSC Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 is awaited.