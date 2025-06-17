UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 Registration Closes Today at upsconline.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for Combined Defense Service Examination 2025, and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can do so on the official website at upsconline.nic.in The commission will be conducting the National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam on September 14, 202

The Union Public Service Commission is set to close the registration window for UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 today, June 17, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for Combined Defense Service Examination 2025, and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 can do so on the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam and 406 posts via National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II examination. Notably, the commission will be conducting the National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam on September 14, 2025.

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Steps to submit

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in On the home page, create an account or login to your account Next, proceed for universal registration, and enter the details to register yourself Fill the common application form and make the payment of the application fee Select the examination (NDA NA II, CDS II), and apply. Download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for further use

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025: Direct Link

Applicants must note that the applications should be submitted on the new Online Application Portal.