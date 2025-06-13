ICCR

Kolkata Gears Up for Bengal Diplomacy Summit 2025: A Festival of Youth, Ideas & Diplomacy

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
15:52 PM

ICCR

Summary
Celebrating India’s rich legacy of diplomacy and dialogue, the summit promises to be one of Eastern India’s largest youth parliaments and Model United Nations conferences.

Kolkata is all set to witness a powerful gathering of young minds, future leaders, and aspiring diplomats as the Bengal Diplomacy Summit (BDS) 2025 gets ready to unfold at ICCR, Park Street, on June 14 and June 15, 2025. Celebrating India’s rich legacy of diplomacy and dialogue, the summit promises to be one of Eastern India’s largest youth parliaments and Model United Nations conferences.

Organised to honour India’s timeless tradition of negotiation, dialogue, and visionary diplomacy, BDS 2025 aims to create a vibrant platform where debates, discussions, and strategic thinking will shape ideas for a more inclusive and enlightened future.

The inaugural edition of BDS will feature five engaging committees, each tailored to address pressing global and national issues:

  • United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW)
  • United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-DISEC)
  • Lok Sabha
  • International Press
  • Jan Manch (Flagship Committee)

Participants will step into the shoes of global leaders, parliamentarians, journalists, and civil society representatives, engaging in meaningful deliberations on diplomacy, peace, and policy-making.

With an expected assembly of youth leaders, future diplomats, and global thinkers, the summit will offer a unique platform for the next generation to learn the art of negotiation, develop leadership skills, and gain exposure to international affairs.

The Bengal Diplomacy Summit 2025 invites all enthusiasts of politics, diplomacy, and public speaking to be a part of this grand celebration of ideas.

ICCR Model United Nations (MUN) summit
