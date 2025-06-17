JoSAA Round 1 Counselling 2025 Fee Payment Window Closes Tomorrow- Direct Link to Apply Here

JoSAA

Summary
Candidates who have been allotted a seat and are yet to make fee payment can do so on the official website at josaa.nic.in
As per the schedule, the resolution of fee payment issues for candidates who have made payment attempts before the payment deadline will be done by June 19, 2025

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, will be closing the window for fee payment and online reporting for Round 1 tomorrow, June 18, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted a seat and are yet to make fee payment can do so on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the resolution of fee payment issues for candidates who have made payment attempts before the payment deadline will be done by June 19, 2025 and the last date to respond to the query is scheduled for June 20, 2025.

The second mock seat allocation list was released on June 11, 2025. The mock seat allocation 2 list was released based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025, 17:00 IST. The Round 2 seat allocation results will be declared on June 21, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

JoSAA Round 1 Counselling 2025: Steps to pay fees

  1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the candidate login section
  3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit
  4. Check your allotted seat and make payment of fee online for Round 1
  5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference

JoSAA Round 1 Counselling 2025: Direct Link

