WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Live Now - Schedule, Key Changes & Application Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
15:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, has officially launched the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) for the 2025-2026 academic session.
The portal was declared open today, June 17, from 2 PM by the state education minister, Bratya Basu, at the press conference in Bikas Bhavan.

The Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, has officially launched the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) for the 2025-2026 academic session. The portal was declared open today, June 17, from 2 PM by the state education minister, Bratya Basu, at the press conference in Bikash Bhavan.

The application that was initially scheduled to begin on June 17 has now been postponed and will commence on June 18 and continue until July 1, 2025.

This single-window platform has been designed to manage admissions to undergraduate programmes in 17 universities and 460 government and government-aided colleges and higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the state. The centralised system aims to streamline the process, making it more transparent and student-friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!

New Single OTP Login System

One of the significant upgrades this year is the introduction of a single OTP-based login system. Unlike the previous system, where students had to manage OTPs sent to both mobile and email — often causing complications due to inactive or incorrect email addresses — the new portal will send a single OTP to the mobile number provided by the applicant. This move is expected to minimise login issues and technical glitches faced by students during the registration process in earlier years.

Additionally, to make the application process even smoother, Bangla Sahayata Kendras will offer offline assistance, while an AI-based chatbot - ‘Beena’ - integrated into the portal will provide real-time guidance to applicants.

Multi-Phase Course Selection

Another innovation in the WBCAP system is the multi-phase course selection process. Applicants can apply for up to 25 different course combinations across colleges and universities in West Bengal. However, to reduce errors, students will initially be able to choose 10 preferences. The remaining 15 options will appear one by one via an interactive pop-up, with applicants confirming each choice before proceeding to the next.

NIOS Class 12th Result 2025 Announced at results.nios.ac.in - Link and Pass Percentage
NIOS Class 12th Result 2025 Announced at results.nios.ac.in - Link and Pass Percentage

Key Dates (Phase 1)

  • Registration & Application Start - June 18, 2025 (2 PM)
  • Last Date for Application - July 1, 2025
  • Merit List & Seat Allotment - July 6, 2025
  • Admission Against Seat Allotment - July 6 to 12, 2025
  • Seat Allotment for Upgrade Round - July 17, 2025
  • Admission in Upgrade Round - July 1 to 20, 2025
  • Physical Verification at Institution Level - July 24 to 31, 2025
  • Commencement of Classes - August 1, 2025

The launch of this centralised admission portal is expected to ease the pressure on students and institutions alike, creating a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven system for undergraduate admissions in West Bengal. With added support from AI tools and offline help centres, the 2025 admission season is set to be smoother and more student-centric than the previous year.

For more information and to apply, students can visit the official WBCAP website.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2025
15:40 PM
WBCAP 2025 College Admission West Bengal Higher Education Department college admission education department
Similar stories
NIOS Result

NIOS Class 12th Result 2025 Announced at results.nios.ac.in - Link and Pass Percentag. . .

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Answer Key 2025 - UPJEE Provisional Key Out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in! Direc. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Launches UG Admission 2025-26 Portal: First Phase Application Begins for Over 7100. . .

IBPS

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO & RRB Released on ibps.in - Check D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NIOS Result

NIOS Class 12th Result 2025 Announced at results.nios.ac.in - Link and Pass Percentag. . .

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Answer Key 2025 - UPJEE Provisional Key Out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in! Direc. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Launches UG Admission 2025-26 Portal: First Phase Application Begins for Over 7100. . .

Summer camp

An eye on the sky

nytns/lorenzo matteucci
Unemployment

Not so intelligent

IBPS

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO & RRB Released on ibps.in - Check D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality