NIOS Result

NIOS Class 12th Result 2025 Announced at results.nios.ac.in - Link and Pass Percentage

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
14:18 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially declared the results for the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Public Examinations 2025, held in April-May.
Students can now check their scores on the official website — results.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially declared the results for the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Public Examinations 2025, held in April-May. Students can now check their scores on the official website — results.nios.ac.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 73.72%. Out of 1,46,627 students who appeared for the exams, 94,457 have been certified. The exam witnessed participation from 96,404 males, 50,145 females, and 78 transgender candidates.

The NIOS public exams 2025 were conducted from April 9 to May 19 in a single session. As per the result criteria, students who secured a minimum of 33% marks in five subjects have been declared successful.

Steps to Check NIOS Class 12 Result 2025

  • Visit results.nios.ac.in
  • Click on the link ‘Result Declared - Sr Secondary - 16 June 2025’
  • Enter your enrolment number and captcha code
  • View, download, and print your scorecard
Students unsatisfied with their results can apply for rechecking and revaluation of answer sheets within 15 days. In case of any discrepancies in the marks, they should inform NIOS within a month as per the guidelines.

The institute will soon dispatch the marks statement-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate to respective regional centres for distribution.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official NIOS portal for further updates.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2025
14:41 PM
NIOS Result National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Result
