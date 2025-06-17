Shaping the Future of Global Finance: This leading institution from Kolkata to host global meet on emerging economic triangle

Summary EIILM-Kolkata, in association with the Indian Accounting Association Research Foundation (IAARF), is set to host a landmark International Conference on Recent Trends in Global Finance: The Economic Triangle (USA, Europe, and Asia) today, June 17, 2025, at Taj Taal Kutir, Eco Park. At a time when the global financial order is being recalibrated by shifting alliances, AI technologies, and new-age manufacturing hubs, this conference will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and academics from across continents.

EIILM-Kolkata, in association with the Indian Accounting Association Research Foundation (IAARF), is set to host a landmark International Conference on Recent Trends in Global Finance: The Economic Triangle (USA, Europe, and Asia) today, June 17, 2025, at Taj Taal Kutir, Eco Park. At a time when the global financial order is being recalibrated by shifting alliances, AI technologies, and new-age manufacturing hubs, this conference will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and academics from across continents. It aims to explore the emergence of a new economic polarity, as the traditional USA-Europe-Asia triangle undergoes dynamic realignments. Conference themes will range from fund flow disruptions and trade imbalances to sustainability, transformative technologies, and the rise of regional powers such as India.

The conference is initiated by Professor (Dr) RP Banerjee, Chairman & Director of EIILM-Kolkata and President of the Indian Accounting Association Research Foundation (IAARF). The event will feature engaging insights from keynote speaker Professor Peter P Muller, Former Partner at Deloitte Consulting, CIO at Vanderbilt International, Managing Partner at GMBP, and a renowned expert in Global Business Consulting from Germany, along with several other eminent speakers. In addition to the keynote addresses, the conference will host an impressive line-up of CIOs, CFOs, CTOs, Zonal Heads, Chief Economists, and other senior leaders from international trade bodies and multinational corporations, providing a platform for global perspectives and cutting-edge discussions.

Notably, India will be highlighted as a game-changer in international trade flows, owing to its rapid emergence as a manufacturing hub and its growing prominence as a major consumer market. Discussions will also delve into how AI, defence exports from Europe, and China’s evolving economic stance are reshaping global capital movements.

Alongside panel discussions on critical themes such as ‘Unleashing the Power of Agentic AI in Finance: A Paradigm Shift’, ‘Climate Crisis Economics’, and ‘Leadership and Workforce Strategy in a Shifting Global Economy’, the conference will provide faculty members and students of EIILM-Kolkata valuable exposure and impactful insights. By engaging with delegates from corporate houses, academia, and professional bodies, they will gain enriched perspectives, enabling them to navigate and contribute meaningfully to the rapidly evolving global financial landscape.

