Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reopens OTR Correction Window From June 19 at ssc.gov.in- Read Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
20:32 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will be able to make corrections to their OTR details on the official website at ssc.gov.in, after the link is made active
As per the official notice, the move has been taken following multiple requests of candidates regarding their inability to modify the OTR details specifically related to Other Backward Class/Economically Weaker Sections category status and educational qualifications

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) informed that it will reopen the window to correct/modify existing OTR details from June 19, 2025. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their OTR details on the official website at ssc.gov.in, after the link is made active.

According to the schedule, the deadline to make corrections/modifications is June 30, 2025.

As per the official notice, the move has been taken following multiple requests of candidates regarding their inability to modify the OTR details specifically related to Other Backward Class/Economically Weaker Sections category status and educational qualifications. The commission also stated that “the permission to edit OTR entries is meant to be for genuine purpose only and if it is done without proper justification, such acts shall be seen as suspicious activity and as an attempt to mislead the Commission by a candidate, which shall be held against him/her.”

SSC 2025 OTR Details: Steps to make corrections

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, go to the candidate login section
  3. Go to the OTR editing section and make the required corrections
  4. Review the changes and submit
  5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025
