Traditional mid-term hall exams replaced with “Working with AI (WAI)” model at IIM Ranchi

In a groundbreaking move that signals a fundamental shift in management education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi has announced the complete replacement of traditional hall-based mid-term examinations with AI-integrated business problem-solving projects across all courses. The initiative, termed "WAI" (Working with AI), represents a radical departure from conventional assessment methods and positions the institution at the forefront of pedagogical innovation.

The transformation builds upon IIM Ranchi's ongoing commitment to making learning philosophy relevant to contemporary business challenges. Over the past academic cycle, the institution has systematically revamped its entire course structure, placing real-world business problem-solving at the center of every curriculum component.

"We recognized that the traditional model of isolated theoretical learning was becoming increasingly disconnected from the dynamic needs of modern business," explains Dr. Deepak Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi. "Our students needed to develop competencies that go beyond textbook knowledge – they need to work collaboratively with emerging technologies to solve complex business challenges."

WAI Project: Pedagogical Philosophy Meets Technological Imperatives

The WAI initiative reflects a sophisticated understanding of how artificial intelligence is reshaping the business landscape. Rather than viewing AI as a disruptive force to be managed separately, IIM Ranchi has integrated it as a fundamental component of business education. Students are now required to demonstrate their ability to work alongside AI systems to develop innovative solutions for real business problems.

This approach addresses a critical gap in traditional management education, where students often graduate with theoretical knowledge but lack practical experience in human-AI collaboration – a skill increasingly essential in today's workplace. The initiative goes beyond simply learning about AI to actually working with AI as a collaborative partner in problem-solving processes. By embedding AI collaboration into the assessment process itself, students develop these competencies organically rather than through isolated technology courses.

Balancing Freedom with Responsibility

The transformation extends beyond just examination methods. IIM Ranchi has simultaneously restructured its attendance policy, moving away from compulsory attendance toward a flexible attendance based on a positive reinforcement model. Students now receive incentives for participation while maintaining the freedom to pursue additional skill development opportunities.

This approach reflects a mature understanding of adult learning principles, recognizing that motivated engagement produces better outcomes than mandated compliance. The policy change acknowledges that students may benefit from pursuing complementary learning experiences outside the classroom while maintaining accountability for core competency development.

"We're creating an environment where students take ownership of their learning journey," notes Dean, Academics Prof. Tanusree Dutta. "This requires balancing freedom with responsibility – students have more autonomy in how they engage with content, but they're also held to higher standards in demonstrating practical competencies."

Industry Readiness Through Technology Integration

The WAI model addresses a pressing concern among business schools: ensuring graduates are truly industry-ready. Traditional assessment methods, while valuable for testing theoretical understanding, often fail to evaluate students' ability to navigate complex, technology-enhanced business environments.

By requiring students to work with AI systems to solve actual business problems, the assessment process itself becomes a training ground for real-world competencies. Students learn to identify appropriate AI tools, understand their limitations, communicate effectively with AI systems, and synthesize AI-generated insights with human judgment.

This practical approach ensures that graduates enter the workforce with demonstrated experience in human-AI collaboration rather than merely theoretical knowledge about technological capabilities.

Maintaining Academic Rigor

Despite the revolutionary changes to mid-term assessments, IIM Ranchi maintains traditional hall-based examinations for end-term evaluations. This hybrid approach ensures that students continue to develop fundamental analytical and reasoning skills while also building practical technological competencies.

The institution's leadership emphasizes that this balance prevents the pendulum from swinging too far toward technology dependence while ensuring students remain grounded in core business principles and analytical thinking.

Prof. Gaurav Manohar Marathe, Chairperson, Student Engagement and Development Committee (SEDC), stated: "We are not discarding the strengths of traditional evaluation methods. Rather, we are building a well-rounded assessment ecosystem that equally values foundational academic knowledge and the ability to apply that knowledge in real-world scenarios."

Implications for Management Education

The IIM Ranchi initiative may signal a broader transformation in how business schools approach curriculum design and assessment. As organizations increasingly rely on AI-augmented decision-making, business schools face pressure to prepare students for this reality.

The WAI model offers a potential template for other institutions grappling with similar challenges. By integrating AI collaboration into core assessment processes rather than treating it as a separate subject area, institutions can ensure that technological competency becomes embedded in students' fundamental skill sets.

The success of this initiative will likely influence pedagogical approaches across the management education landscape, potentially accelerating the adoption of technology-integrated assessment models in business schools nationwide.

As IIM Ranchi implements this ambitious transformation, the institution positions itself as a laboratory for innovative management education practices. The WAI initiative represents more than just a change in assessment methods – it embodies a fundamental reimagining of how business education can prepare students for an AI-augmented future.