Theatrecian Brings "12 Angry Men" to Calcutta’s Stage

Get ready for an evening of gripping drama as Theatrecian, one of India’s most renowned English-language theatre groups, brings the iconic play 12 Angry Men to the stage in Kolkata. Directed by the talented Apratim Chatterjee and brought to life by an impressive cast of actors, this production promises to be a theatrical experience like no other.

About the Play:

The story revolves around the deliberations of a jury deciding the fate of a 19-year-old boy accused of fatally stabbing his father. At first, the case seems like an open-and-shut situation, but as the jurors debate the evidence, their personal biases, prejudices, and hidden emotions come to the surface. As the plot unfolds, tensions rise, and each juror must confront their own sense of integrity and the importance of their decision. The intense and electrifying dialogues will keep the audience on the edge of their seats until the very end.

The Production Team:

Director: Apratim Chatterjee

Technical Director: Aaron Targain

Production Manager: Akshay Kapoor

This talented team of professionals ensures that the production is of the highest calibre, combining excellent direction, technical expertise, and flawless management.

Cast:

The play boasts a stellar ensemble of actors, all alumni and current students from some of Kolkata’s most prestigious educational institutions, including The Bhawanipore Education Society College, St. Xavier’s College, Jadavpur University, and more. The cast includes:

Raunak Tater

Yuvraj Surana

Omkar Bhattacharya

Ayush Pandey

Bikram

Aman Sinha

Priyanshu Sharma

Prabhav Agarwal

Aditya Kunwar

Dipro Biswas

Prachin Pandey

Lakshya Sharma

Satyam Singh

Bhaswar

Each of these actors brings a unique blend of skill, passion, and dedication to their roles, making the ensemble a truly captivating experience for the audience.

About Theatrecian:

Founded in 2001 by Tathagata Chowdhury, Kanak Gupta, Dhruv Mookerji, and Prithviraj Chowdhury, Theatrecian has grown to become one of the most prolific and respected English-language theatre groups in India. Over the past 24 years, they have staged more than 150 plays across the country, earning recognition for their exceptional productions and contribution to the theatre arts. Recognized by BBC Four as India’s most prolific English theatre group, Theatrecian has consistently delivered powerful performances that challenge audiences and push the boundaries of the stage.

Event Details:

Date: 23rd January 2025

Time: 6:45 P.M. onwards

Venue: KALAKUNJ Auditorium, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata

Ticket Pricing:

INR 200 (Bronze Category)

INR 300 (Silver Category)

INR 400 (Gold Category)

This is an excellent opportunity to witness a theatrical masterpiece performed by a highly talented cast and crew. Don’t miss the chance to see 12 Angry Men live on stage and experience the drama unfold before your eyes.

Get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of thought-provoking theatre, intense performances, and riveting storytelling.