The Heritage School Marks 24th Foundation Day, Ushering in Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Posted on 26 Jun 2025
The campus of The Heritage School, Kolkata, was alive with emotion, pride, and promise as the institution on June 25 celebrated its 24th Foundation Day, setting the stage for its much-anticipated Silver Jubilee Year.
What began as a humble educational vision in 2001 has flourished into a leading centre for holistic learning in Eastern India.

The campus of The Heritage School, Kolkata, was alive with emotion, pride, and promise as the institution on June 25 celebrated its 24th Foundation Day, setting the stage for its much-anticipated Silver Jubilee Year. What began as a humble educational vision in 2001 has flourished into a leading centre for holistic learning in Eastern India.

The commemorative day opened with a sacred havan, seeking blessings for the institution’s continuing journey of nurturing young minds. Dignitaries, including Shri Vikram Swarup, Chairman, School Managing Committee, and Shri Vikas Agarwal, Trustee, Heritage Group of Institutions, graced the occasion, reflecting on the school’s inspiring journey.

Unveiling of the 25th Year Silver Jubilee logo by Shri Shekhar Mehta, President (2021-22), Rotary International in the presence of Shri H.K.Chaudhary, Chairman, Heritage Group of Institutions, Padma Shri Sajjan Bhajanka, Secretary & Founder trustee, Heritage Group of Institutions, Shri Vikram Swarup, Chairman The Heritage School, Vice Chairman, Heritage Group of Institutions, Shri Probir Roy, Director, Heritage Group of Institutions, Shri Pradip Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Ms. Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School, Mr. Vivek Dinodia, Executive Director, Hi-Tech Systems, Dr. Ayush Goel, Country Topper NEET 2013

The highlight of the event was a thought-provoking address by Chief Guest Shri Shekhar Mehta, President (2021–22), Rotary International, who spoke passionately about the role of education in building a society anchored in service and purpose. The audience was also inspired by the presence of stalwarts like Shri HK Chaudhary, Padma Shri Sajjan Bhajanka, and Dr Ayush Goel, an alumnus and NEET Country Topper 2013, now a Consultant Pulmonologist at AIIMS, New Delhi.

A proud moment for the institution was the unveiling of the Silver Jubilee logo, marking 25 transformative years. The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the annual school magazine Vrittant and Samsaran – The Heritage Story, an anthology of alumni narratives reflecting the school’s enduring impact.

The second half of the celebration honoured academic achievers during the Senior School Prize Distribution Ceremony, recognising toppers across ICSE, ISC, IGCSE, and IBDP curricula in the presence of over 500 students and parents.

As The Heritage School embarks on its 25th year, the Foundation Day stood as a reaffirmation of its enduring belief — that education is not just about knowledge, but about shaping responsible, compassionate leaders for tomorrow.

